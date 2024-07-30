GWR sing-a-thon star Queenlet has disclosed that she spent over GH¢800k on her attempt to break the record for the longest marathon singing by an individual

She disclosed that she was privileged to have a pastor gift her a church venue to undertake her attempt, adding that she would have spent over GH¢3 million for the seven days

The GWR star also noted that she applied for the challenge in December 2023 and got approval in January 2024

Germany-based Ghanaian sing-a-thon star Queenlet has disclosed the amount she invested in her attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Queenlet opened up about her GWR attempt

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Queenlet disclosed that when she received the approval in January 2024, she encountered some challenges.

She said she had less than a week to prepare for the record-breaking attempt. The problem they encountered was that they wanted to host the event outdoors, but that would have cost them a lot of money.

In the same interview, she said that to host the event outdoors in Germany, it would cost not more than €200,000 (GH¢3,358,321.61) for an event that would last for several days.

She said she spent a lot of money on her sing-a-thon because several people made the event possible, such as the person who streamed it, the lighting crew, the DJ and the medical staff.

The GWR sing-a-thon star told Zionfelix on YouTube that she spent over €50,000 (GH¢840,877.72) on the seven-day event and that a pastor gave her the venue for free. However, she still thanked him by gifting him an undisclosed amount of money.

Full interview of Queenlet on Zionfelix.

Queenlet experiences vocal fatigue during sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Queenlet's GWR singing marathon attempt sparked reactions on social media.

This came after the Germany-based Ghanaian musician showed clear signs of fatigue during the clip. The many people who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the young lady's GWR attempt.

