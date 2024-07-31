Salma Mumin has reacted to the social media buzz around her recently acquired Range Rover and Tesla S

In a quick interview which is circulating online, the actress has denied suggestions that someone sponsored her to buy the cars

Despite her emphatic response of buying the cars from her pocket, some online users are still doubting

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Salma Mumin has opened up on how she acquired her latest cars, a Range Rover and a Tesla S.

In a new video, the owner of Salma's Eatery disclosed that she paid for the cars with her money, contrary to other opinions expressed online.

Salma Mumin she more light on her recent acquisition of two luxury cars, Range Rover and Tesla S Photo source: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

Salma Mumin's Range Rover and Tesla

In a recent video, Salma Mumin flaunted the newly acquired Range Rover and Tesla S vehicles and showed how she took custody of them.

The trending footage showed the actress arriving at the Tema harbour to transport her new cars to her garage.

The video got many social media users flooding the comment section to share their opinions. Many wondered how she was able to afford the over $225,000 cars. While the Range Rover has a base price of $150,000, the Tesla S' starting price is $75,000.

Salma addresses reactions from fans

In an interview with Doreen Avio shared by Hitz FM, Salma Mumin responded to the social media commentary about her cars, indicating that she was not concerned by the shocked reactions.

According to her, it is how life should be because the blessings that have come her way are massive and should bring shock.

"That's how life should be...if God blesses you like this, everybody is supposed to be shocked," she said.

When asked if she bought the cars with her money, the actress answered in the affirmative.

Watch Salma's interview below:

Fans still doubt Salma about her Range Rover

The video has sparked mixed reactions among social media users. While some congratulated her, others still doubted her source of money for the cars. After her recent revelation that she is not attracted to broke men, some folks think a man must have sponsored her.

abarbaraowusu said:

Everyday there's a God blessing them so as for us which kind of God do we pray to eii

braavino said:

Who cares… Your good deeds go follow you sweetheart… more keys for you 👏👏

pkay.general said:

Most of you ladies on here think God will come down to earth and bless you ? It’s exposure, that’s when someone will know who you are and with your kinda branding they will also bless you . Whether she stole it like Hajia did or not , it’s still God’s blessings . It’s up to you reading this to also do it or not.

kophi_awuah said:

Hajia 4Real said the same thing ooooooo….. do you remember God’s favorite daughter?

Rapper Guru adds new Range Rover to his fleet

Meanwhile, Salma is not the only Ghanaian entertainer who has recently bought a Range Rover.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, rapper Guru purchased a Range Rover for himself with a customised licence plate.

The rapper posted a photo on social media showing off his new acquisition. Many of his followers congratulated him in the comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh