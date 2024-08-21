Talented Kids winners Abigail Dromo and Biskit melted many hearts with their beautiful chemistry as they went swimming

In the video, they did the 'Give Me My Money' trend with two other friends while flaunting their swimming skills

Many people in the comment section admired that the two dancers got on well despite being Talented Kids winners from different seasons

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Abigail Dromo and Biskit, the Talented Kids winners of seasons 14 and 15, respectively, melted the hearts of many Ghanaians when a video of them having a good time inside a pool surfaced online.

Abigail Dromo and Biskit did the Give Me My Money challenge inside a pool. Image Credit: @biskitworld

Source: Instagram

Biskit and Abigail go swimming

In the video shared on the TikTok account of Talented Kids season 15 winner Biskit, she, Abigail and two other friends were in the pool having a great time swimming.

They continued to display incredible chemistry in a video as they did the Give Me My Money challenge, which allowed some fans to hear Abigail's voice for the first time.

In the caption, Biskit hinted that Abigail got her revenge as she and their three other friends swam away instead of cheering and clapping after she told them to return her money.

This comes after Biskit snubbed Abigail of a handshake after their dance challenge to the sped-up version of Ghanaian musician group DopeNation's Zormizor (Asabone).

"Why this revenge with your family @Abigail_Dromo🥹😭 please help me explain to Abi that what i did to her in the previous video wasn't intentional 🥹 #biskitworld #dwpacademy #abigaildromo"

Abigail and Biskit doing the TikTok challenge.

Reactions to Biskit's video

Many people in the comment section were awed by Abigail speaking since it was their first time hearing her utter words, since she is partially deaf and uses a hearing aid.

Others also pleaded with Abigail to forgive Biskit after snubbing her of a handshake after their dance challenge.

The reactions of fans are below:

Amakhaa_1

"Abigail spoke , oh God thank you, oh God thankyou 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏"

stylish 🥰gyal 🌹😍

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 finally Abigail spoke wow that's beautiful"

Reina🥰🔥

"Abigail’s voice 🥹🥹 very cutie 🥰"

Itz_Persissss

"Justice for Biskit 🥰🥰. How dare u guys do that to our dear Biskit"

Gal~Dem~Sugar🐲😂❤️

"how dare you do this to our baby 😂😂😂"

blessing itz

"Abigail spoke wow all thanks to God"

MYLES_OFFICIA

"Wow, Abigail has spoken. God is indeed the Greatest."

Video of Biskit snubbing Abigail.

Afronita's lookalike mentee celebrates her

YEN.com.gh reported that AfroStar Kids Academy founder Afronita announced that she had completed her junior year at the University of Ghana, Legon.

In light of this, her mentee, Afroniellaaa, took to Instagram to write a touching message eulogising her and admiring her dedication and perseverance in her academic life.

Many of Afronita's die-hard fans congratulated her in the comment sections on reaching her final year.

Source: YEN.com.gh