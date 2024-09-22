Pappy Kojo, in an interview, denied hurling insults at celebrated actress Yvonne Nelson on multiple occasions

The musician said that another individual called Yvonne was the target of his past verbal attacks on social media and at public events

Pappy Kojo also apologised for his past utterances towards many people, blaming it on his alcohol intake

Ghanaian musician Pappy Kojo denied making personal attacks at his former friend and celebrated actress Yvonne Nelson after their fallout.

Pappy Kojo denies insulting Yvonne Nelson

In a recent interview with media personality Fiifi Pratt, Pappy Kojo expressed remorse and apologised for his past utterances, which may have offended many people.

He said:

"I have regretted my past actions. I have apologised to everyone I have offended."

Pappy Kojo, who recently released a new single titled Iron Boy featuring Beeztrap KOTM, denied insulting Yvonne Nelson.

He explained that he had apologised to another lady, Yvonne, who was the target of his insults, not the Ghanaian actress with whom he fell out a few years ago.

He said:

"I never insulted Yvonne Nelson. I never mentioned her name. I was always mentioning the name 'Yvonne' but it was not Yvonne Nelson. She is not the only person with that name in Ghana. I have called the actual Yvonne I insulted and apologised to her."

The Ay3 Late hitmaker explained that his frequent alcohol intake pushed him to launch verbal attacks at people in the past.

Pappy Kojo added that he is not a devoted religious man because of social commentator Avraham Moshe's comments about religion.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Pappy Kojo's comments

Pappy Kojo's comments triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

moda_st.patrick commented:

"Wei😢swaaakai!! He has realised that he has no better life! Yvonne has been blessed with great businesses, family life and producing awesome movies❤️🙏🏾. *YN ain't interested mpo😢."

ameyaw112 commented:

"Concert boy."

kecheglobal commented:

"Waaaaaa look."

afarimodestuskwame commented:

"Hhheerrrr Pappy , this guy is a whole mood 😂😂😂😂."

balljbeat commented:

"Deep and funny at the same time😂."

sk_l.o.d commented:

"U wey dey take Pappy serious 🧐 Nyame nka hon hu ai 🤦🏾‍♂️🤣🤣🤣."

