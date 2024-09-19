Vanessa Nicole, actress and baby mama to embattled comedian Funny Face, shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with actor Kwaku Manu

The conversation surfaced amid Funny Face taking to social media to insult certain Ghanaian celebrities and cry out about being separated from his daughters, among other issues

Many people advised Vanessa to forgive Funny Face but never to take him back, while others commended Kwaku for counselling her

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu called Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, amid the comedian's social media rants. This comes after Kwaku Manu called Funny Face to calm him down and also advise him.

Kwaku Manu calls Vanessa Nicole

Vanessa Nicole took to her TikTok account to share a screenshot of the conversation she had with Kwaku Manu.

The photo showed that the screenshot was taken while the phone call was ongoing, as the number of minutes they had spoken was 23 and 12 seconds. Writing a description of the photo before sharing it on TikTok, the mother of four wrote:

"Thank him when next he calls you."

Sharing the photo, she added Ghanaian musician Strongman's Akroma, and the lyrics to the song resonated with her situation with the embattled comedian.

Reactions to Vanessa Nicole's post

Many people in the comment section applauded Kwaku Manu for calling Vanessa Nicole and speaking to her amid Funny Face's unusual social media behaviour.

Others also advised Vanessa to amend things with the mentally challenged comedian for the sake of the three children they have together. However, they advised her never to

Nii Adjetey said:

"Please forgive funny face and return back to him. With due respect mummy. We begging 🙏🙏Thank you in advance"

Richmondshed_London said:

"Kwaku Manu is doing brotherhood things under... 😂😂😂"

maame Serwaa said:

"forgive him but don't go back,don't go back"

Nana Akosua Mansah

"Sister Vaneeeeee💗Please Abeg don’t go anywhere okayyyyy"

Mavis Ewura-ama Asar said:

"My sister meet him one on one and forgive him but pls never think of going back to him."

HAIFA’S LUXURY WEARS said:

"Sis if he doesn’t bring any of he’s families or an elderly person to your house to see your parents don’t go anywhere let him know u come from a home ,this to shall pass dear"

Medikal speaks on Funny Face's issues

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal responded to the accusations and insults rained on him by embattled comedian Funny Face.

The rapper said he felt sorry for the comedian, adding that circumstances made him behave unusually.

During his manic episode, Funny Face accused Medikal of having an affair with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

