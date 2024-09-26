Sarkodie received backlash on X for failing to add his voice to the calls for the Democracy Hub protesters who were arrested to be freed

After the protesters were arrested over the weekend at the protest grounds, a #FreeTheCitizens campaign was launched to fight for their freedom

Stars like Kwesi Arthur, Kelvyn Boy, and Black Sherif, among others, have all used their platform to advocate for the freedom of the protesters

Renowned Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has come under criticism on social media platform X for his silence regarding the arrest of protesters during the Democracy Hub demonstration.

The protests, held from September 21 to September 23, 2024, aimed to raise awareness about the negative impacts of galamsey (illegal mining) and the nation's growing economic challenges.

During the demonstrations police arrested 39 protesters, citing unlawful actions as the reason for their detention. Following the arrests, a #FreeTheCitizens campaign gained momentum on social media, notably X, with many prominent public figures calling for the release of the detained protesters.

Stars like Kwesi Arthur, Kelvyn Boy, and Black Sherif have all publicly lent their voices to the cause, using their massive platforms to advocate for the freedom of those arrested.

However, Sarkodie, one of the biggest names in Ghana's entertainment industry, has remained notably silent, sparking outrage among netizens. The celebrated rapper's silence has led to accusations that he was biased, given how vocal he was about the hardships in the country during the previous administration's tenure.

Ghanaians bash Sarkodie

"People are merely holding Sarkodie to the standards he set for himself, nothing more. He was vocal about the plights of Ghanaians some years ago. He's only being asked to be consistent"

"The biggest hypocrite. Even if he speaks up, he will write some parable and leave us to decode it"

"Bro, I used to defend Sarkodie like he be my brother but chale his silence has been loud now herh"

Kwesi Arthur joins #FreeTheCitizens campaign

Unlike Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur has been vocal about his disdain for the arrest of the protesters.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the musician used his platform on X to condemn the act. Many Ghanaians commended him for speaking up against the wrongdoing.

