Nigerian singer Davido's wife, Chioma, has got many drooling online with her recent outing

A trending clip on Instagram saw the twin mum in a nightclub with her husband and sinner inlaw Folashade

Chioma, moved by the bubbling music environment, dished out some enticing waist movements that had netizens in a chokehold

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido's beautiful wife, Chioma Rowland, has recently drawn the attention of fans and netizens.

The musician and his household, currently outside the country, went on a night out and visited one of the popular clubs.

Davido's Chioma's new dance clip enticed fans. Photo source: @teamchivido

A video from their lavish outing captured Chioma having a great time with Davido's cousin, Folasade Adeleke.

The two were fully immersed in the vibe, with Chioma showcasing the artistry of her waist as they grooved to the upbeat music playing in the background.

Davido reacts to video of wife dancing

A fan page of the celebrated couple, who got married a few months ago, shared the sensational clip on Instagram.

The Unavailable hitmaker reacted to the visual post by noting that this was his final bus stop in life.

Davido wrote:

"I die here."

See the video below:

Fans react Davido's Chioma's dance clip

The video excited the couple's admirers, who shared their thoughts to the comment section.

irenebuzz said:

"Seeing Chioma makes me so happy."

joy6903 said:

"All that matters, my baby girlllll! Enjoy yourself , anything else is NOISE."

nature___2k said:

"I need to ask Davido if he sabi fight cus damnn."

realpwettydi said:

"Omo see front see back see tummy everywhere set . My fav carry eye go market Aje."

og_jenna1 said:

"Ohh that waist is tea."

realpwettydi said:

"Omo see front see back see tummy everywhere set . My fav carry eye go market Aje."

am.ertrude said:

"Let’s all be serious, you sure say this woman born three? Because see bodyy ooo."

flex.man443:

"So our 002 still dey use Instagram. As she no dey post I been think say she don delete am sef."

am.ertrude:

"Let’s all be serious, you sure say this woman born three? Because see bodyy ooo."

Stonebwoy talks of David friendship

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy was in attendance at a private event in New York to support Davido's collection launch event with Puma.

In a social media video, the dancehall musician spoke about his friendship with the Nigerian superstar.

Stonebwoy's comments about Davido triggered many reactions from fans who flooded the comments section.

