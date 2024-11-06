Famous Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei shared a memorable photo celebrating his grandfather's 95th birthday

The celebrated blogger wrote a touching message highlighting the impact Rev Kwabena Kyei had had on him

Many people filled the comment section with birthday wishes, while others admired how young Rev Kyei looked at 95

Famous Ghanaian blogger Kobby Kyei celebrated his grandfather, Rev. Kwabena Kyei's birthday, with a beautiful message and lovely picture.

Kobby Kyei celebrates his grandfather's 95th birthday. Image Credit: @kobby.kyei

Source: Instagram

Kobby Kyei celebrates grandfather

Kobby Kyei took to his Instagram account to share with his thousands of followers that his grandfather turned a year older on November 5, 2024.

The multiple award-winning blogger shared a memorable picture of the two of them at the back seat of a car ride.

In the birthday wish to Reverend Kyei, Kobby noted that he was honoured to share his surname and legacy.

He thanked his grandfather for showing him the power of impacting people's lives and being of service to mankind.

"Happy 95th birthday to my incredible grandpa, Rev. Kwabena Kyei! Honored to share his name and legacy. Thank you for showing me the power of impact and selfless service. ❤️🙏"

Kobby Kyei and his grandfather.

Birthday wishes for Kobby Kyei's grandpa

Many people filled the comment section with birthday wishes for Reverend Kyei. Many people talked about how blessed Kobby Kyei was to have a healthy 95 year old grandfather.

The heartwarming birthday wishes are below:

shikcollection said:

"Now this is what BLESSED looks like 😍, happy birthday papa may you continue to grow in good health and in long life😇 🙏.🎊"

beas_luxe_emporium said:

"Hbd grand dad.I tap into ur blessings🙏.May God continue to bless you with good health and long life🙏"

crave_malizfoods said:

"95 with good health is not a joke 🙌👏God bless you Rev.❤️🙌I tapped into such blessings 🙏❤️."

angelakodyt said:

"Happy blessed birthday sir,long life and good health.He looks too young and healthy for His age.indeed God take care of His own.🙏🏾🙏🏾🎉🎊🎂😇"

lernylomotey said:

"Aww! He’s blessed! Happy birthday to him"

naa.kuorkor.3 said:

"Happy birthday Grandpa… more health and blessings for you today🎉❤️"

i.am.sylvia_a said:

"Your Grandpa is a whole vibe! Happy birthday to him! What a blessing!"

