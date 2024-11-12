Afronita shared a video on Instagram of her visit to the Korle-Bu Children’s Cancer Unit and interacted with the kids and medical professionals there

In the caption of the post, the young dancer shared her intention to make a donation to help pay for the medical bills of the kids at the unit

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians commended the Afrostar Kids Academy CEO for her good heart

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian dancer and Afrostar Kids Academy founder Afronita visited the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital’s Children’s Cancer Unit to spend time with young patients and show support for the medical staff.

Afronita visits Korle- Bu Children’s Cancer Unit in video. Photos source: afronitaa

Source: Instagram

She shared a video of her visit on Instagram, where she interacted warmly with children and engaged with healthcare workers who provide care for pediatric cancer.

In the post caption, Afronita announced her plans to raise funds to help cover the medical costs for children at the unit. She invited her fans to join her in supporting this cause as part of her birthday plans this year.

The Afrostar Kids Academy CEO said her goal is to provide financial assistance to families struggling with medical expenses and give hope to children fighting cancer.

The response in the comments was overwhelmingly supportive, with many applauding her compassion and commitment.

Ghanaians praise Afronita

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users

call_me_sahada said:

"Oh,that’s so thoughtful!Can’t wait to see you make a difference!👏God bless you🤲."

teacherblessing_official commented:

"Lovely 😍❤️❤️ Well done, it will be successful."

mrs_a.t.o commented:

"As You are touching lifes through dance, May GOD BRING THE SAME HAPPINESS IN YOUR LIFE DANI.......CHILDREN ARE A GIFT FROM GOD, and THEY ARE THE REAL BLESSINGS. TO YOU MY PERSONAL Nobel Peace Prize.... GOD BLESS YOU."

Afronita supports Ugandan Boy

Afronita has always been a supportive person, and her love for children goes beyond the shores of Ghana.

According to a report by YEN.com.gh, she supported a young disabled dancer from Uganda, Taty Afrokid, by buying him numerous items.

She bought sneakers, clothes, books, an iPad and more and told the young boy she planned to surprise him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh