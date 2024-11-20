Asantewaa, in a video, fumed as she addressed critics questioning her for not wearing a wedding ring in public

The TikToker slammed the critics and questioned why they were interested in her marriage and not their own lives

TikToker Asantewaa called on the critics to focus on their daily lives and respect her and other celebrities' privacy

Ghanaian social media personality Asantewaa has responded to critics questioning her decision not to publicly wear her wedding ring.

Asantewaa fumes and blasts critics questioning her for not wearing her wedding ring. Photo source: @_asantewaaaa

The outspoken socialite, who has amassed over 3.4 million followers on the TikTok platform, had been spotted in several videos without her wedding ring.

The videos made fans speculate that Asantewaa and her husband, Jeffrey Obiri Boahen, were experiencing marital problems a few months after welcoming their newborn son.

Asantewaa blasts fans over wedding ring issue

Asantewaa took to her official TikTok page to address the critics' speculations about her not wearing her wedding ring.

The social media personality, who fumed over the issue, shared that she had received similar messages from many people in the comment section of her posts.

TikToker Asantewaa questioned why some detractors would ignore their daily issues and poke their noses into her and female celebrities' marriages. She called on them to focus on their daily lives and respect her privacy.

The popular TikToker recounted how some critics speculated that she had lost her newborn baby boy after she landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana alone from her trip to the US.

Watch the video below:

Asantewaa's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

PERPLINAA commented:

"Our Ghanaian Saidaboj is finally found❤️😩🫶🏻I miss you mama😘😘."

rosenyoween said:

"Sis, when it gets to their turn they will curse ooooo hmmmmm."

Coach Esinam commented:

"Madam, since you are a celebrity, then you don't need to answer these questions."

All Day Gengster said:

"This reply is too much for such a simple question 🥺."

Candy Perkins commented:

"Asantewaa, check the comment well. It’s weeding ring not wedding ring 😂 so leave her and enjoy your life wai."

Ama_Agege said:

"The lady will regret making this comment 😂😂😂."

Wisdom Kpogo commented:

"What I want to tell this lady is that since you have decided to be a public person, people will talk about you. People don't talk about me because they don't know me."

Asantewaa shares motherhood journey

YEN.com.gh also reported that Asantewaa shared a video online of her journey to becoming a mother for the first time.

The video showed the birth of her son and some of the challenges she encountered throughout her pregnancy term.

In the video's caption on social media, Asantewaa expressed how exciting the pregnancy journey had been.

