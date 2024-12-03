Jackline Mensah and Kofi Asamoah, in separate videos, denied recent rumours of them being involved in a romantic relationship

The two famous personalities denied having a personal relationship and following each other on social media

Jackline Mensah and Kofi Asamoah's comments triggered numerous reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Jackline Mensah and renowned film director Kofi Asamoah have addressed rumours of their alleged relationship.

Jackline Mensah and Kofi Asamoah deny secret affair rumours. Photo source: @jackline_mensah and @1kofiasamoah

Source: Instagram

Rumours recently emerged on social media that the content creator, who has amassed over 2.5 million followers on TikTok, was involved in a secret affair with Kofi Asamoah.

It was also alleged that Jackline Mensah had allegedly gotten pregnant with Kofi Asamoah's child.

The allegations have garnered the attention of the two influential personalities, who have separately addressed them on social media.

Jackline Mensah denies secret affair rumours

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jackline Mensah categorically denied the allegations, stating that she was innocent and had never had a relationship with Kofi Asamoah.

The TikToker warned that the malicious accusations could negatively impact the film director's romantic life. She noted that the rumours could also ruin her private life and dissuade individuals from financially assisting or patronising her business.

Jackline Mensah said she considered the rumours bad publicity even though her experience in the entertainment industry had taught her how valuable it could sometimes be to her career.

The content creator noted that she had only encountered Kofi Asamoah once during a business meeting between her manager and the film director. She said that Dr Likee and other notable Kumawood actors were present.

Jackline Mensah added that she had no personal relationship with Kofi Asamoah and did not follow each other on social media.

Kofi Asamoah denies dating rumours

In a separate video, Kofi Asamoah also denied being involved in a romantic relationship with Jackline Mensah and allegedly impregnating her.

The famous movie director said he only knew Jackline as a TikTok personality and did not personally know her.

Kofi Asamoah noted that he had no child with any woman. He also urged Ghanaians to disregard the accusations.

Watch the videos below:

Jackline Mensah and Kofi Asamoah stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

vickybae_20 commented:

"Ever since Medikal and Eazzy Bebe started dating after hearing it as a rumour, I just Dey believe anything nowadays 😂."

pepperdemproper said:

"If it’s not true, why are u even giving such lies? U be suspect 😂."

opoku7428 commented:

"Ah, so this girl is not married."

adjiringano_ said:

"I didn’t believe Eazzy Baby and Medikal could be an item until the truth came out. Now I believe everything 😂. Jackie, you are looking like Eazzy Baby here oo."

adafriyie commented:

"This one koraa, she shouldn't have even come to explain. Mtchew."

Eazzi demands gift from Medikal amid rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Eazzy demanded a December gift from Medikal amid dating rumours.

The songstress made the request after the rapper announced that he would be giving out numerous gifts to some lucky fans in December.

Eazzy trooped to the comment section of Medikal's social media post to demand the Flagstaff House as a gift.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh