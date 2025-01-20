In a video, Stonebwoy's daughter Catherine Satekla advised her mother, Dr Louisa, on her 34th birthday celebration

Catherine Jidula urged her mother to ignore naysayers and focus on achieving success in her various endeavours

Stonebwoy's daughter urged Dr Louisa to lead a healthy lifestyle to prolong her life and avoid speaking with rude people

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla, celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

Stonebwoy's daughter Jidula advises Dr Louisa as she celebrates her birthday. Photo source: @jidulaxii

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, held a private party at their residence in East Legon to celebrate the milestone. Their two children, Catherine Jidula and Livingstone Janam Satekla, and many guests, including singer Fameye, were in attendance.

In 2024, the dental surgeon who serves as an ambassador for World Oral Health and fashion entrepreneur celebrated her birthday with her husband on a trip to Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, where they supported Ghana's Black Stars in their second Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) group game against Egypt.

The married couple, who tied the knot in 2011, later held a mini-private celebration in their hotel room after returning from the football game.

Jidula advises her mother on her birthday

In a viral social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Catherine Jidula was spotted interacting with her mother, Dr Louisa, in their home while the latter prepared for her birthday celebration.

Stonebwoy's daughter shared advice and motivational messages with her mother as they enjoyed their private mother-and-daughter time close to the swimming pool in their home's backyard.

Catherine Jidula urged her mother to ignore naysayers and focus on achieving success in her various endeavours ahead of her compatriots.

She advised Dr Louisa to work on living a healthy lifestyle to prolong her life and avoid communicating with rude people who might negatively impact her life.

Stonebwoy's daughter also encouraged her mother to strive for greatness, which made Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla emotional and expressed her gratitude for the positive words of encouragement on her 34th birthday.

Watch the video below:

Jidula's advice to Dr Louisa stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

KingBigJ commented:

"There's nothing you go fi tell me this gyal is wiser than Shatta wale 😂😂."

Nana.dinpa said:

"Assay ibi somebody granny Stone then Dr carry come this world oo. Ei 😂😂."

DemasakaGh commented:

"I swear the spirit of Stonebwoy’s mom is in CJ🔥🔥🔥. Good home training."

prettydeladeladem said:

"Children are indeed an inheritance from the Lord."

elikplimkoku.korda commented:

"This is the biggest blessing in life ❤️💯."

Pretty Prissy said:

"She is so adorable."

DJ_Asem commented:

"She is more sensible than Alidu ✌️."

samzibitsamuel said:

"Who realized she is advising her mum from Shatta Wale 😂😂😂😂😂?"

BEAST MODE commented:

"This girl get wisdom pass MAALI."

Tman anass

"She is brilliant than Alidu and his goats 😁😁😁😁😂."

Stonebwoy's kids engage in a dance battle

YEN.com.gh also reported that Stonebwoy's kids, Catherine Jidula and Livingstone Janam Joachim, engaged in a dance battle with Giovani Caleb.

Stonebwoy's children and the television personality jammed to the dancehall musician's Shine song during Jidula's seventh birthday party.

The video of Catherine Jidula and Livingstone engaging in a dance battle with Giovani Caleb gathered massive reactions on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

