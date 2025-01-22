Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly called Fameye really enjoyed himself at Dr Louisa's star-studded birthday party

Fameye did not shy away from chewing his kebab as the bloggers at the event shot close-up videos of him.

Some social media users have commented on the viral video of Dr Louisa Satekla having a good time at her party

Ghanaian musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly called Fameye, was spotted at Stonebwoy's wife's star-studded birthday party over the weekend.

The Soon hitmaker and BET winner Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly called Stonebwoy, exchanged pleasantries at the event while enjoying sticks of kebab at the party.

Fameye and Stonebwoy vibes at Dr Louisa's birthday party and chew kebab like besties. Photo credit: @fameye_music.



In the viral video, musician Fameye and Stonebwoy begged the bloggers not to invade their privacy as they enjoyed their kebab.

Fameye graced the private birthday party looking dapper in a long-sleeve sweatshirt and denim jeans to the event.

Stonebwoy donned a stylish white shirt and expensive trousers to complete his dapper look. Both male style influencer rocked pricey custom-made necklaces to elevate their look.

Watch the video below:

Dr Louisa rocks a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian dental surgeon Louisa Satekla popularly called Dr Louisa looked classy in a two-piece ensemble for her birthday party.

She wore a white long-sleeve crop top and colourful green floral print trousers. The mother-of-two modelling in designer shoes with embellishment.

Dr Louisa slays on her birthday

Some social media users have commented on the video of Dr Louisa's star-studded birthday party over the weekend. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

cookieteegh stated:

"Happy birthday Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

she_loves_stonebwoyb stated:

"Biko mail me my fufu if u don’t want any wahalaooo yooo 😂😂. You were looking muah. Happy birthday BHIM 1st and only lady 😍."

rattyrankzdis_yp stated:

"It was a blast🔥🔥 @drlouisa_s."

flightbae.b stated:

"Happiest birthday Queen 😍🔥."

moonatina stated:

"Happiest birthday 🎂dear."

esme_ells stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful 😍queen always ❤️."

cassandradwumah stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍😍."

chez_amis_restaurant stated:

"😍😍😍😍sis."

chichi.yakubu stated:

"Happy belated birthday wifey ❤️."

cookieteegh stated:

"Just know that you are SPECIAL. Have a blissful 2025 baby girl. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Watch the video below:

Dr Louisa and her kids rock white outfits

Ghanaian style influencer and celebrity mom Dr Louisa Ansong Satekla and her two lovely children wore matching outfits for her birthday photoshoot.

Dr Louisa looked splendid in a white long-sleeve shirt and denim jeans that flaunted her voluptuous figure.

Stonebwoy's beautiful daughter looked spectacular in a simple white top and blue cargo jeans while her gorgeous braids hairstyle.

L Janam Joachim Satekla turned heads with his short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans for the family photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Dr Louisa shows impressive dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Stonebwoy's beautiful wife who went viral with her unique dance moves.

Dr Louisa looked elated as she joined talented dancers during the Christmas party for an unforgettable experience.

Some social media users have commented on Dr Louisa's flawless makeup look and hairstyle at the event.

