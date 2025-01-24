Ghanaian broadcaster Vim Lady has opened up about her experience undergoing two eye surgeries and empathised with the pain journalist Kofi Adoma was experiencing

In an Instagram post, Vim Lady spoke about her phone call conversations with Kofi Adoma's wife at dawn and how she was prying for his recovery

The post got many people calling Vim Lady an attention seeker, as they blasted her in the comment section

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Afia Pokua, known in showbiz as Vim Lady, has dropped more details about journalist Kofi Adoma's shooting incident that took place at the Dormaa Festival.

Vim Lady speaks about Kofi Adoma

Vim Lady made another Instagram post about Kofi Adoma who was critically injured following a gun incident during the Dormaa Festival.

Her post came after Kofi Adoma's media station, Kofi TV, released footage of the shooting incident, which affected his eyes.

She posted a picture of the affected journalist and noted that she was praying for him fervently, considering that they had known each other for almost 20 years.

"As a sister who has known you for almost 20yrs, I PRAY for you."

Opening up about her experience with eye surgeries, Vim Lady noted that she had two on both eyes and could relate to the pain Kofi Adoma was experiencing.

Based on this, she noted that she had made it a point to check up on him by calling his wife at dawn due to the time difference between Ghana and Dubai.

"As a person who has had two eye surgeries on both of my eyes I feel the excruciating PAIN you are enduring through the many surgeries. This is why I wake up at dawn daily to call your wife and check on you."

In concluding her message, Vim Lady prayed for Kofi's healing and for his eyesight to be restored.

"God heal you and restore your SIGHT wati🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 in Jesus' name."

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mahama has paid for Kofi Adoma's eye surgeries in Dubai.

Reactions to Vim Lady's eye surgeries post

Many people called out Vim Lady, describing her as an attention seeker. They expressed their displeasure towards her for breaking the news about Kofi Adoma's shooting incident.

Most people shared their opinions on her caption, criticising her move to disclose details of a private phone conversation with Mr Adoma's wife and describing it as a violation and unnecessary.

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users to Vim Lady's Instagram post:

marthaankomah said:

"He is healed in Jesus name."

abeka_wot_a_man said:

"Attention seeker ….. Most of the things said today weren’t to be for public consumption."

mysticnanayawasare2016 said:

"I think you should have kept the “I called her at dawn “ to urslf and her or 😂."

ms_lucetta said:

"Must you reveal all these details in a seemingly caring post? Who are you talking to? If you speak to his wife, every dawn, don’t they already know your deep concern for them?"

kojoblk said:

"Afia Pokua, the attention seeker. Why publicly say that you called his wife on IG?"

kofitokyo1 said:

"Wup3 kasa attention seeker 🌚🌚🙄"

amlevelyn said:

"Wei na ay3 den? If u truly love someone, you don't bring his pains to the public."

faustinagolightly said:

"Amen 🙏…… you are indeed a sister. God bless you."

Kofi Adoma breaks silence after shooting incident

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma, took to social media to break his silence after Ghanaian broadcaster Vim Lady broke the news about his shooting incident online.

Kofi Adoma, in the social media post, expressed optimism for God intervening and helping him recover from his eye injuries sustained from the shooting at the Dormaa festival.

Many Ghanaians welcomed the social media post, as they dropped heartwarming messages for him in the comments.

