Father Ankrah, in a video, encountered a tall 15-year-old boy during his visit to see some tourist sites in Kintampo

The content creator was amazed by the boy's height and fetched cement blocks to stand on and pose for photos

The video of Father Ankrah and the tall boy's encounter in Kintanmpo triggered many reactions on social media

Popular Ghanaian content creator and musical artiste Eric Duodu Ankrah, popularly known as Father Ankrah was in awe after encountering a tall boy in Kintampo.

The skit maker, who surpassed fellow content creator Wode Maya to become the most subscribed YouTuber in Ghana in 2023, recently embarked on a tour of Kintampo, where he visited multiple tourist sites including the Kintampo Waterfalls in the Bono East region of Ghana.

During the tour, Father Ankrah encountered a 15-year-old boy, widely regarded by many people as the tallest individual in both Ghana and the African continent.

The boy's extraordinary height has made him the second-most popular tourist attraction in the region, after the famous Kintampo waterfalls.

The content creator took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself attempting to pose for multiple photos with the tall 15-year-old boy, who reportedly resides in a room in one of the buildings built for tourists at the Kintampo tourist centre.

In the video, Father Ankrah, who was amazed by the boy's height and felt short standing beside him, decided to fetch himself a couple of cement blocks. The Youtuber stood on the cement blocks to match the young boy's height as they posed for their photos.

Below is the video of Father Ankrah marvelling at the tall boy's height in Kintampo:

Father Ankrah meeting tall boy stirs reaction

The video of Father Ankrah's encounter with the 15-year-old boy tall boy garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Rich Dollar commented:

"Aswear, the first time I saw him at Kintampo waterfalls, I nearly asked if he was part of the tourist attraction. Cos Eii."

user73qwtdzqv7 said:

"Bro, tell the tall boy to learn how to play basketball."

Obenefo commented:

"I’m seeing a lot of my Kintampo brothers and sisters here. Missing home 🥰."

Lukman said:

"I think he feels the body growing in his body because He's too young to be tall like this?!!😭😂😂😂."

Comfort Kunturo commented:

"Yeah. I also saw him in Kintampo Water falls at the gate taking the fees."

