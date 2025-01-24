Lil Win, in a social media post, sympathised with Twum Barimah after his new Rolls Royce was involved in an accident

The Kumawood actor expressed relief for the Akwatia-based businessman's safety following the accident

Lil Win's social media post triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who shared their thoughts

Award-winning Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has sympathised with Akwatia-based businessman Twum Barimah following his unfortunate accident on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Lil Win sympathises with Akwatia-based businessman Twum Barimah after his car was damaged in an accident. Photo source: @officiallilwin and @twum.1

Source: Instagram

Twum Barimah's newly purchased 2025 Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan suffered severe damages after it skidded off the road and veered into a metallic pole in a bush by the side of the road. Reports indicated that the Akwatia-based gold dealer was not in the car when the unfortunate accident happened.

According to some eyewitness accounts, Twum Barimah's driver, who was allegedly drunk, was driving the Rolls Royce en route to pick up the business mogul when the accident happened.

The driver reportedly escaped the accident unhurt but was admitted to a local medical facility for an evaluation.

The multi-millionaire tycoon recently shipped the 2025 Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan, worth over $400K, to Ghana recently.

Lil Win sympathises with Twum Barimah

Lil Win took to his official Instagram page to share a video of Twum Barimah's damaged car at the accident scene and express relief that the businessman was not involved.

The Kumawood actor also noted that the businessman would overcome his setback and buy more expensive cars than the damaged 2025 Black Badge Rolls Royce Cullinan.

He said:

"I thank Adom Nyame that my Boss Twum Barimah is alive🙏. The car is damaged, but in the name of Almighty God, you will buy expensive cars more than this one. God bless you my brother, my Boss Twum Berima ❤️❤️❤️."

Below is Lil Win's social media post about Twum Barimah's accident:

Ghanaians react to Twum Barimah's accident

Lil Win's social media post about Twum Barimah's accident triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, who shared their thoughts. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

fit_wit_eddy commented:

"The car heavy pass am. He for play with the car to know the car well, but I think 2 or 3 weeks is not enough. He needed a little more time to know the machine. Sorry brother."

yrn__lipton said:

"Ahh, is this not the car he just released some weeks ago? The Rolls Royce 😢💔."

kofi_currency20 commented:

"Life is the most important thing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾. If he lost his life in any way, the money they would use for his funeral would be more than the price of the car."

eddybest_tradex said:

"This is one disadvantage of buying these types of cars. The maintenance alone dey cost pass 50% of the car price 🤦🏾‍♂️."

Kofi Job and wife help patients at hospitals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Job and his wife, Esther Okyere Gyebi, helped some patients in three hospitals in the Ashanti Region.

The businessman and his wife paid GH₵ 1 million to cover the medical bills of the struggling hospital patients.

Kofi Job and his wife also covered the cost of some children battling cancer and supplied expensive medical equipment.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh