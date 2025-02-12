Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya and his wife, Miss Trudy took a trip to Grenada and their beautiful chemistry melted hearts

In the video Wode Maya shared online, he was seen taking pictures of his wife while sleeping on the rocks

Many people talked about how beautifully they made marriage, while others spoke about Wode Maya's photography skills

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya and his wife, Miss Trudy proved that their marriage was as solid as the rock as they flaunted their love amid divorce rumours that circulated in 2024.

Wode Maya takes pictures of his wife in Grenada. Image Credit: @mrghanababy and @mistrudy

Source: Instagram

Wode Maya and wife in Grenada

Wode Maya took to his social media pages to share an excerpt of their trip to Grenada where the people have shown to be lovers of Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale's songs.

In the video, Miss Trudy looked ravishing in an all-yellow attire. She wore a top with bell long sleeves, which she paired with a mini skirt.

She stood on a giant rock in front of the waterfall as she posed elegantly for photos while her husband slept on mini rocks to take pictures of her.

In the caption of the post on X, Wode Maya noted that anytime he travelled with his wife, she would expect him to go the extra mile in capturing beautiful pictures and videos of her.

"Anytime I travel with my wife 😅😍❤️🇬🇩," he wrote on X.

However, in the Instagram caption, the famous Ghanaian YouTuber noted that the role he played in the video, is what many spouses expect their partners who are content creators to do when it comes to taking pictures and videos of them.

Wode Maya noted that it was not a comfortable situation to be in as he concluded his message with the crying face emoji.

"When You Marry a Travel Content Creator @mistrudy 😭," he wrote on Instagram.

Reacting to the video in the comment section, Miss Trudy, who has been married to the YouTuber for 2 years, thanked her husband for the beautiful pictures

"Thanks for the beautiful pictures Bebz," Miss Trudy wrote in the comments.

Reactions to Wode Maya and his wife

Many photographers and videographers took to the comment section of the lovely video to applaud Wode Maya's photography skills. They noted that it was their job and the YouTuber should have contacted them for their services.

Others also hailed him for being a loving and supportive husband who would go to lengths for his wife regardless of the challenges.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the vidoe of Wode Maya sleeping on rocks to take beautiful pictures of Miss Trudy:

@_ParvisDornu said:

"@__theSeyram chaile your man take your job lol."

@joojobryte said:

"Can we see the artistically taken pictures by you🤔? #Zelena."

@premooooooo said:

"This job go hard oo😂😂😂."

@SALTapp1 said:

"So de3 you’re always seen around water, chairman you be Papawater?🤒😅 Last time I saw you years back you set fire 🔥 on water on your birthday 🥳 🎉 REMEMBER??🤷🏿‍♂️🤣🤣."

@lowki10729711

"🤣. Come on you don't have to do all this. Employ me, that's my job. 🥹."

Wode Maya explains his Chinese name

YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobina Winkler Ackon, shared the inspiration behind his Mandarin-inspired stage name.

In a recent interview, he said that he adopted the name as a tribute to his mother, who was his biggest supporter when he decided to pursue a career in content creation.

Initially, his father disapproved of his decision to focus on YouTube, but his mother’s unwavering encouragement eventually led to his father’s acceptance.

To honour her role in his journey, he rebranded himself as Wode Maya, a name rooted in Mandarin, symbolising his appreciation for her support.

Source: YEN.com.gh