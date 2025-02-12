Kala Kumasi, in a video, begged Ghanaians to provide financial support for her to acquire a new iPhone 14 smartphone

The controversial actress claimed that she had only saved GH₵300, which was not enough for her to get the iPhone, which cost GH₵14,000

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of the video to criticise Kala Kumasi, with some telling her to go to President Mahama

Controversial Kumawood actress Kala Kumasi courted controversy on social media over her request for a new expensive smartphone.

The outspoken actress took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself in her home. In the video, she noted that her smartphone had suffered some damage and that she needed a replacement.

Kala Kumasi said she was interested in owning an iPhone 14, which she described as her dream smartphone.

She noted that after enquiring from a phone dealer, she was informed that the iPhone 14 smartphone would cost her GH₵14,000, which she could not afford.

The actress got emotional as she stated that she had saved only GH₵300, which was not enough for her to get the iPhone she seriously desired. Kala Kumasi begged Ghanaians to provide financial support to help her acquire the iPhone 14 smartphone.

The Kumawood star's plea did not go down with some Ghanaians, who informed her to visit President John Mahama and present her request to him.

Kala Kumasi, a staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was among numerous Kumawood stars including Wayoosi, Big Akwes, Mr Beautiful, Mercy Asiedu, Michael Afranie and Christiana Awuni who heavily embarked on door-to-door campaigns for President John Dramani to secure his remarkable victory over former vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the 2024 general elections.

The actress also played a significant role in amassing massive support for the party and the President in the Ashanti Region, a stronghold for the main opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Kala Kumasi recently expressed her displeasure with the lack of reward from the NDC towards her and some colleagues who campaigned for the party.

She urged President John Mahama and the New Democratic Congress (NDC) to recognise her and her colleagues' efforts by giving them political appointments.

Below is the video of Kumawood actress Kala Kumasi begging for an iPhone 14:

Ghanaians blast Kala Kumasi for begging

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

King Sly commented:

"Go and tell John Mahama."

NBA collections said:

"Your president dey power. Make he buy give you."

Baby J fav daughter commented:

"Go to the NDC office wai🤣🤣🤣."

Shower Baby said:

"Where's the campaign money? Bring it so that we help you because your party is in power. Ɛyɛ zu, Ɛyɛ za."

OhemaaLizzy69 commented:

"Aaah but Mahama can buy some for you. I mean your baby boy 🤣."

Code Boy said:

"Which phone did you use to shoot this video?"

Appiah Stadium begs over clash with military

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium begged for forgiveness following his clash with military men when he approached President John Mahama at a public function.

The staunch NDC supporter also shared his side of the story as he recounted the entire incident and his contributions to the party's election victory.

Appiah Stadium also explained the rationale behind his desire to approach President John Mahama when they meet in public.

