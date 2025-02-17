Benedicta Gafah, in a social media post, addressed allegations of being a secret second wife of Bishop Daniel Obinim

The talented actress noted that she was not interested in being anybody’s second option in a marriage

Benedicta Gafah's remarks came after Bishop Daniel Obinim's wife, Florence Obinim responded to the recent rumours

Prominent Ghanaian movie actress and film producer Benedicta Gafah has addressed allegations of her getting secretly married to Bishop Daniel Obinim and becoming his second wife.

The renowned actress, renowned for starring in the Kumawood movie industry at the start of her acting career, took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself with an employee at a shop.

In the video, Benedicta Gafah was spotted singing award-winning Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene's 2018 song, Wish Me Well from his debut album, Rockstar.

In the caption of the video, the actress vehemently denied claims that she had tied the knot with Bishop Daniel Obinim, stating that she had never been married.

Benedicta Gafah noted that she was not interested in being anybody’s second option and questioned the source of the rumours. She also urged her critics to stop fabricating lies about her and leave her alone.

She wrote:

"Good evening fam. Let me state this. I’m not married. Never been married and not interested in being anybody’s second option. I don’t know where you guys are getting your information from. You guys should just let me be."

In another interaction with a fan in the comment section of her video, Benedicta Gafah shared that she was already involved in a serious romantic relationship with another man, with whom she was okay.

Benedicta Gafah's remarks come after rumours about her involvement with the International God's Way Church's leader prompted a swift response from the latter's wife Florence Obinim.

In a recent video, the gospel singer, speaking from Spain, expressed her displeasure with the rumours about her husband being romantically linked to another woman.

Florence Obinim denied the rumours, stating that Bishop Obinim had not secretly added a second wife and that he had not informed her about any second marriage.

She called on Ghanaians to allow Benedicta Gafah to rest and stop associating her with her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Below is the video of Benedicta Gafah addressing the alleged marriage to Bishop Obinim:

Gafah's response to alleged marriage stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Magnificent Melancholy commented:

"Guys, people do things in secret and even if you confront them, they will still not tell the truth. Don't be quick to judge and don't be quick to believe. There is always a little truth in a rumour."

Ohemaaserwaa Papabi & The ROYALS said:

"This cannot be true. How will such a beautiful lady as Benedicta who has a promising future be doing anything with Obinim as a second wife? Boi, God forbid. My dear, you will get your dream man wae."

user7691286038570 commented:

"I really love you. When I heard it, I was hurt. I'm glad you're saying it is not true."

Miss Pretty Arbie said:

"Let them say. Enemies are not God 😂😂. Bless up."

Benedicta Gafah advises Ghanaian ladies on dating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benedicta Gafah advised Ghanaian ladies on their dating lives in a video.

The renowned Ghanaian actress beamed with a smile as she called on ladies not to speak about their boyfriends publicly until they tie the knot.

Benedicta Gafah's video got many Ghanaians laughing as they thronged to the comment section.

