Controversial Ghanaian media personality and musician Blakk Rasta has slammed political commentator Appiah Stadium for begging President John Mahama for a political appointment.

Speaking on his radio show on 3FM, the Kuchoko artiste blamed individuals like Appiah Stadium for the rise of nepotism and the continuous retrogression of the country.

Blakk Rasta questioned Appiah Stadium's qualification to merit a role as the head of security at Ghana Gas or the oil sector. He said the political commentator had no better qualifications for an appointment other than his support for the NDC and his close relationship with President John Dramani Mahama.

He said:

"What is Appiah Stadium's qualification? His qualification is that he supported the President to become President. That, he is very close to the president. These are his certificates."

The controversial media personality noted that despite Appiah Stadium being one of President John Mahama's staunch supporters, other numerous individuals played significant roles in helping him win the December 7 general elections.

He stated that Appiah Stadium would not get the opportunity to make any demands if other staunch supporters of the president decided to also come out and appeal for political appointments.

Blakk Rasta warned Appiah Stadium to stop promoting nepotism and pressuring President John Mahama to reward him with an appointment for his campaign contributions.

He called on the political commentator to give the president the needed space to concentrate on tackling the huge problems that were left behind for him by the previous Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Blakk Rasta stated that individuals who wanted political appointments needed to show proper qualifications and that their support was conditional and not genuine.

The media personality warned that Ghana would decline and not progress if President John Dramani Mahama continued to hand out political appointments to individuals because of their support before the general elections.

Blakk Rasta's remarks came off the back of Appiah Stadium recently making a second appeal to the president to give him a role in his government.

Below is the video of Blakk Rasta slamming Appiah Stadium for appealing to Mahama for a political appointment:

Blakk Rasta's remarks about Appiah stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

kwakuyeboah841 commented:

"Dr Appiah Stadium studied hypertrophy at KNUST. I think he needs an agency at the Ministry of Health🤣🤣🤣."

Gladys said:

"Please, did you know that in the NDC, sometimes qualification does not matter?"

Finalsketches commented:

"Black Rasta, your platform is big. Don’t use such a platform to discuss Appiah Stadium. He is very low on such a platform."

Kwadwo Asokwa said:

"Appiah Stadium has suffered and needs to be rewarded."

Appiah Stadium speaks about clash with military

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium spoke about his clash with some military personnel who blocked him from accessing President John Mahama.

The NDC supporter shared that he had no intention of causing any trouble with the president and his security detail.

Appiah Stadium also expressed regrets for the unfortunate incident before explaining the motive behind his attempt to see President John Mahama.

