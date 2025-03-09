A young lady called Priscilla informed her boyfriend on a prank call that she was pregnant and the gentleman denied responsibility

The young man told her he was not responsible and would not support her in any way in the pregnancy

Several social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the video

A Ghanaian lady called her boyfriend to prank him that she was pregnant and the young man denied responsibility and told the lady to do whatever she wanted to it.

The young lady whose name was Priscilla said her man was a banker.

Ghanaian lady disappointed after her boyfriend denied pregnancy during a prank call.

Source: Getty Images

In a TikTok video, ujay_3 asked Priscilla to call her boyfriend and tell him she was pregnant so they could see his reaction.

Initially, the man did not answer his call but when he did, he sounded nice until Priscilla told him she was pregnant.

The young man started asking questions and making inferences to imply that he was not responsible for the pregnancy.

The young lady reminded him of their last affair, they did not use protection. However, her partner reminded her that he gave her money for a morning-after pill which was to ensure that she did not get pregnant.

Priscilla explained that even though she bought and took the pill it failed and has resulted in a pregnancy. The young man then indicated that he would not accept the pregnancy and did not care what Priscilla would do.

She then told him of her plans to get rid of the pregnancy and asked for financial support to do so. The young man said he would not give her money for such a thing nor accept responsibility.

Priscilla looked disappointed and sad at the end of the video.

Netizens advise young lady in relationship

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from the video shared by @ujay_3 on TikTok. Read them below:

Bridget Mensah said:

“Priscilla you don’t deserve this 😭💔.”

Vickyy Darkson 🤍🦋🤍🦋 wrote:

“She doesn't even know he didn't go to work 😭 some of us are dating things.”

Begood said:

“Can you imagine he is boyfriend telling her Rip.”

JYB...Joe 😎 wrote:

“But lets put joke aside, the girl knows how to speak good English 😁. her grammar is very good 👍.”

Akorfa❤ said:

“After all this she'll still go back to him😫.”

David wrote:

“Let gossip about God small, he's the covenant-keeping God✝️.”

Sefakor109 said:

“Banker has just cancelled transactions 😂😂😂.”

Whizalliant❤️🦋 wrote:

“Nothing on this earth will let me believe that this wasn’t a planned thing eeeeiiii. How can someone you’re dating do this to you.”

Nana said:

''You'll rest in peace'' took me out completely. 😂😂😂”

Chris wrote:

“She will still go back after this oooo.”

Nana Akua💞 said:

“Date responsible u say u want professional men😂😂😂.”

Source: YEN.com.gh