Mr David, a visually impaired man, in a video, knelt to express gratitude to his wife on the Valentine's Day edition of Onua Showtime

The man burst into tears as he acknowledged his wife's support and sacrifices amid his medical challenges

Mr David's thoughtful showing of appreciation to his wife garnered emotional reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A visually impaired man, Mr David has courted attention on social media for expressing his gratitude to his wife for loving him unconditionally.

A visually impaired man, Mr David kneels to thank his wife for loving him despite his illness on Onua Showtime. Photo source: @onuaonline

Source: TikTok

The man and his wife appeared on a special Valentine's Day celebration edition of the Onua Showtime show, hosted by renowned actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown on Friday, February 14, 2025.

Speaking on the show, Mr David noted that he was humbled to meet Nana Ama McBrown for the first time in his life and thanked her for inviting him and his wife to the show.

The visually impaired man shared that he was from Kwahu Afram Plains in the Eastern Region of Ghana and that he and his wife resided at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.

The man noted that he and his wife had been married for ten years. In a show of his gratitude to his wife, he knelt to reassure his wife for loving him wholeheartedly despite his struggles in life.

Mr David burst into tears as he shared how his wife chose to stay by his side despite his family abandoning him because of his disability. He expressed his gratitude to his wife for standing by him despite repeated calls from others to divorce him because of his condition.

The man's expression of gratitude also touched the heart of his wife, who was overwhelmed with emotions and began to shed tears. Nana Ama McBrown also expressed gratitude to the man's wife for her sacrifices and commitment to her husband throughout the difficult periods in his life.

The visually impaired man, Mr David and his wife interacting with host Nana Ama McBrown on Onua Showtime. Photo source: @onuaonline

Source: TikTok

Responding to her husband's statement, Mrs David thanked him and reassured him that she and their children would continue to support him and be his strong pillar.

The married couple were surprised with an all-expenses paid two-night stay at the Rock City Hotel in the scenic Kwahu-Nkwatia mountains of Ghana's Eastern Region for relaxation.

Nana Ama McBrown also pledged to pay a visit to the couple's home in Ashaley Botwe, Nanakrom and give their home a makeover by painting it.

The couple expressed their gratitude for the award-winning actress' thoughtful gesture and shared how they and their children were huge admirers of her.

Below is the video of the visually impaired man kneeling and thanking his wife:

Reactions to Mr David's gesture towards wife

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Agyeee Nyameee commented:

"Hmmm, God bless the man too for appreciating the wife as well…🥰✌️✌️."

ONYAMEDOBA said:

"Don't ever think men or women are wicked. Big no. Pray for the right and better person. That's all."

Nanamerepa commented:

"This is so emotional. The lady at the back of the man couldn't control her tears. May God continue to bless their union."

akosuafausty1 said:

"I'm crying 😭. May God continue to bless their home and give them a long life."

Nurse Bri commented:

"My parents have been married for close to 30 years. My dad is visually impaired mom is not. Their bond is just beautiful. I love my mom for her courage and love, for being with us through. True love."

Ghanaian man surprises UMaT student with Jeep

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man surprised a UMaT student, who is his girlfriend with a newly purchased Jeep Wrangler on Valentine's Day.

In a video, the beautiful lady could not her emotions as she received her expensive gift while others cheered.

The video of the man surprising his girlfriend with the expensive car gift garnered massive reactions on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh