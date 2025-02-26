Celebrated Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown showed off the several items she ordered from Dubai through her loyal shopper Wendy Love Fashion House

She sang and danced to Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's song titled Strength of a Woman, featuring dancehall musician Stonebwoy

Many people talked about her beauty, while others talked about the items she bought from Dubai

Kumawood star Nana Ama McBrown proved that she loved shopping as she showed off the items her shopper bought for her from Dubai.

Nana Ama McBrown flaunts shopping items from Dubai.

McBrown flaunts shopping list

In the lovely video, Mrs McBrown Mensah showed off the clothes, shoes and other items she ordered from Dubai through her loyal shopper, Wendy Love Fashion House.

In the caption of the video on her TikTok account, the star actress encouraged her millions of followers to purchase the services of Wendy.

She noted that Wendy specialised in fashion and shared her Dubai and Ghanaian contacts in the brief message in her caption.

"This video is for my Loyal Shopper @Wendylovefashionhouse. WhatsApp Wendy for every fashion needs on both numbers Bless you All #HerExcellency #BRIMM"

The Kumawood star was overjoyed in the video, as she showed off the items while singing and dancing to Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's song titled Strength of a Woman. The song featured Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

Reactions to McBrown's shopping list

Many people used the lyrics of the song to describe Mrs McBrown Mensah's personality. They talked about her being a strong woman and highlighted some of her previous struggles in the comments.

Others also talked about how beautiful she looked in the video, while others were of the view that the teddy bears were owned by her 6-year-old daughter Baby Maxin.

The Kumawood star displaying the numerous items she bought from her Dubai shopper got many people talking about her love for shopping

Below are the reactions of social media users to McBrown's dance video:

user7527552418516 said:

"You can never put a strong woman down ampa ❤️🙏."

Ghanaian Travel Photographer said:

“HER EXCELLENCY” for a reason 👌🏾

KWAKU_MIDNIGHT ❤️☘️🔫 said:

"How she edits and sings the song in her videos is serious ❤️😊."

Akua serwaa❤️ said:

"The most gorgeous❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥."

AbenaMaku said:

"I always say this and I will never stop saying it🥰 I really love you ma❤️❤️❤️."

Queen prissy said:

"Aren’t those Baby Maxins teddies 😂."

Wendylovefashionhouse said:

"Awww the Boss of all Bosses 🙌 😍😍🙌🙌❤️I salute you King 👑 🙌🙌🥰😍 Her excellency for a reason,you do all sis 🥰🥰😍Thank you so much 🙌🙌 this is too on point 🙌 😍God bless you Big Sis 🙈😍🙌❤️."

McBrown rocking stylish outfits

Nana Ama McBrown rocks stylish outfits. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Baby Maxin's 6th birthday photoshoot

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, marked her 6th birthday on February 21, 2025, with a beautiful photoshoot, sharing behind-the-scenes moments with her fans.

The video captured the six-year-old getting her makeup and hair done before striking elegant poses alongside her mother.

Fans were touched by the adorable footage, with many commenting on how confident and expressive Baby Maxin has become.

