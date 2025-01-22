Celebrated gospel singer Empress Gifty took to her social media pages to celebrate her daughter, Princessa, as she turned a year older on January 22, 2025

The Jesus Be Too Much crooner wished her daughter a happy birthday and wrote a sweet message in the caption, highlighting their striking resemblance

Many Ghanaians took to the comments section of Empress Gifty's recent post to celebrate Princess and to also wish her well as she turned a year older

Multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty celebrated her daughter, Princessa's birthday a few days after laying her late mother, Agaga, to rest in a beautiful funeral ceremony on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Empress Gifty celebrates her daughter

On her Instagram page, Empress Gifty shared a beautiful picture of her daughter looking all grown up to mark her birthday.

The lovely picture was clearly captured at an event, with Princessa seated among a number of guests.

The young daughter of the Watch Me crooner wore a beautiful silk-like dress with a deep-cut V-shaped neckline.

Princessa's makeup perfectly matched her skin tone while elevating her beautiful facial features. She wore a 360-degree frontal lace wig styled into a ponytail, which complemented her edges.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she did not share details about her daughter's age but did highlight the similarities between them.

"Happy birthday to my Photocopy Princessa," Empress Gifty wrote.

Below is the photo Empress Gifty shared of her daughter:

Birthday wishes given for Empress Gifty's daughter

Many people filled the comments section with sweet birthday wishes and prayers for Empress Gifty's daughter, Princessa.

Others also talked about Princessa's striking resemblance to her mother and how beautifully she looked in the photo.

Below are the heartwarming reactions to Empress Gifty's birthday post celebrating her beloved young daughter:

abenaserwaaophelia said:

"Happy birthday adorable daughter, twin mum loves you. 🍾🍾🎂🎂🎂🧁🍷."

globaladusafowah said:

"happy birthday lil sis ❤️❤️❤️❤️. live long in peace of the lord."

ghanagospelsongs_ said:

"HAPPY BLESSED BIRTHDAY TO HER. She’s very calm and respectful."

ms.akorfaa said:

"Happy birthday princessa you share the same birthday with my daughter. God bless your new age ❤️❤️❤️."

priscillaadjeigyimah said:

"Ooh Yes, your twinnie ankasa… Happy birthday 🎂🎉🎈 adorable daughter 😍😍."

rose_ashley_adjei said:

"Happy blessed birthday Princessa 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 , she's grown so pretty 🥰."

ophelia.ophe said:

"Happy birthday to your twinee 😍."

Empress Gifty's kids match outfits with their dog

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty's daughters got many people admiring their love for their dog when they showed up at their grandmother's star-studded funeral in Tema.

In the viral videos that surfaced on social media, the sensational Ghanaian gospel singer's daughters were spotted with a groomed puppy dressed in the black and white funeral cloth.

Videos of Gifty's daughters gained traction online, as many Ghanaians discussed why the dog wore a funeral dress and others commenting on the beauty of Empress Gifty's daughters.

