Popular Ghanaian media personality, Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, popularly known as Oheneni Adazoa was in a celebratory mood as she and her husband Clement Abrefa Yeboah marked their 20th marriage anniversary on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

Oheneni Adazoa and her husband celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary with a throwback photo.



The Sompa FM presenter took to her official Facebook page to announce the latest milestone in her marriage with her dedicated and supportive husband.

Oheneni Adazoa shared a series of old and new photos from their wedding day and a present of herself with her husband in public.

In the old wedding photo, the media personality and her husband beamed with smiles as they wore casual outfits and stood on the stairs in front of the Trinity Presbyterian Church.

The second photo showed the couple laughing as they wore beautiful traditional clothes and posed for the camera.

In the caption of Oheneni Adazoa's social media post, she shared her excitement at celebrating her and her husband's 20th marriage anniversary.

She wrote:

"20 years ago at the Trinity Presbyterian church. Abrabo Ebesesa Mr and Mrs Abrefah. This is how far the lord has brought us."

The host of Sompa Nkomo on Sompa TV recently took a moment to show appreciation to her husband for being by her side through their twenty years of marriage during an interview.

Oheneni Adazoa singing in front of the congregation in her church.



She said her marriage to Mr Clement Abrefa Yeboah was designed by God looking at how supportive he has been supportive and faithful to her despite the many obstacles they faced throughout their marriage.

Oheneni Adazoa noted that many married men including pastors would not have been able to overcome the challenges she and her husband had endured especially in their long quest to birth their first child.

The Sompa Nkomo host was confident that her long search to become a mother was part of God's plan for her life and expressed optimism that her heart's desire would come to fruition.

Below is Oheneni Adazoa's social media post:

Fans congratulate Oheneni, husband on their anniversary

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Gladys Siaw commented:

"Beautiful couple 😍 Your kind of love inspires me 👌 ❤️❤️."

Pat Efe Davis said:

"20 years nu de3 … eeaaaiiiiii 3y3 green green grasses 😜🤪. Mummy, Congratulations 🥳😍."

Nana Osei commented:

"Mr Abrefa, all thanks belong to you. A man with wisdom and boldness. May the almighty Father God bless upon bless you in Jesus' name Amen 🙏🙏🔥🔥🙏🙏🙏."

Oheneni Adazoa debuts a new studio

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa debuted a new studio for her Sompa Nkomo radio show.

The media personality's studio was equipped with ultramodern equipment to improve her radio show's production quality and aesthetics.

In a video, Oheneni Adazoa and her panellists beamed with excitement as they toured the new studio for the first time.

