Nhyiraba Kojo has returned to Ghana amid rumours of his arrest in the US for his alleged connection to Hajia4Reall's case

The musician and businessman denied the rumours that he was appregended and stated the reason behind his trip to the US

Nhyiraba Kojo also shared his decision to take legal action against the perpetrators of the rumours swirling online

Veteran Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Nhyiraba Kojo has spoken for the first time amid allegations of him getting arrested during a recent trip to the US.

Nhyiraba Kojo returns to Ghana from the US and addresses his rumoured arrest. Photo source: @nhyirabakojosika

In a series of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the NK City nightclub owner was spotted arriving with his luggage at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, after his flight landed in Accra.

The renowned businessman beamed with excitement as he exchanged pleasantries with his associates who had converged at the airport to welcome him from his trip to the US.

In an interview with media personnel, Nhyiraba Kojo addressed the recent rumours about his arrest. He stated that he initially decided to ignore the rumours and not utter any response or rebuttal after hearing them for the first time.

The businessman, who gained notoriety in the Ghanaian music industry in the 2010s for his Turn Around song featuring Dr Cryme, noted that he now wanted to take action against the individuals who have repeatedly created false narratives to tarnish his public image.

He said he wanted to deter others from following in the footsteps of the perpetrators of the lies against him so he had decided to take legal action against them for spreading misinformation.

Nhyiraba Kojo is alleged to be linked with imprisoned socialite Hajia4Reall. Photo source: @nhyirabakojosika and @hajia4reall_officalfanpage

Nhyiraba Kojo categorically denied the rumours that he was arrested and explained that he did not have any interaction with any police officer during his one-month stay in the US.

He shared that he travelled to the US solely to attend to some businesses and visit his family members who resided in the country.

Nhyiraba Kojo's remarks come after rumours emerged last weekend that he had been allegedly arrested and was under investigation by the US federal authorities in connection with socialite Hajia4Reall’s involvement in a $2 million romance scam.

An alleged photo of the businessman also interacting with a police officer on the streets in the US also emerged on social media, with many speculating that it was the moment he got arrested.

However, despite his rumoured arrest, Nhyiraba Kojo was spotted having fun and supporting dancehall musician Stonebwoy at his Up and Running tour in Maryland, US.

Nhyiraba Kojo speaks on Hajia4Reall's prison sentence

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Nhyiraba Kojo spoke on Hajia4Reall's prison sentence after she was found guilty of being involved in a two-million-dollar romance scam in the US on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The businessman sympathised with her and called on Ghanaians to show her support as she began her stint in prison. He also dismissed claims that he was a person of interest in the socialite's US criminal case.

