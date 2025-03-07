President John Mahama had a heartwarming moment with a newborn baby during his trip to the Volta Region

The president, in a video, gifted the baby money that was handed over to him by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

President John Mahama's financial gesture towards the baby garnered reactions on social media

Ghana's president John Dramani Mahama courted attention after a video from his recent trip to the Volta Region surfaced on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, President Mahama and his entourage drew a large crowd, who followed them while they toured various households in Agavedzi, a community in the Ketu South District in the Volta Region of Ghana.

The president had a heartwarming moment with a newborn baby, who gently laid on the mother's lap in their home. In the video, he beamed with excitement as he played spoke Ewe with the baby.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ghana and Regional Integration and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who was part of President John Dramani Mahama's entourage approached the president and handed him a cedi note, which he dropped inside the baby's cloth.

The president also approached an elderly woman, to whom he gave money before continuing with his tour of the community.

President Mahama visits tidal wave victims

President Mahama travelled to the various communities affected by the recent tidal wave floods after the Independence Day celebration event at the Jubilee House in Accra on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

President Mahama embarked on the trip with his brother Ibrahim Mahama and a host of important dignitaries including the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ghana and Regional Integration and North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

During the trip, President John Mahama toured various households in Amutinu, Salakope, and Agavedzi to survey the damages caused by the flooding and offer relief items to the communities. The Tidal waves have destroyed 51 houses and displaced over 300 people in Agavedzi.

Addressing the community members about the tidal waves, President Mahama announced that his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama donated over GH₵100k to the victims of the tidal wave flood.

The president also announced that he had directed the Finance Minister to make funds available for Phase II of the Blekusu Sea Defence Project and arrange resettlement aid for those affected.

Mahama's money gift to baby stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

ABC commented:

"A certain ex-president would have told the woman to stand up and greet. God bless you JM."

Kimaani.18 said:

"God blessed you, Daddy."

Enam commented:

"This child is blessed forever ✌️✌️."

The Rapture said:

"He is the hope we need in Ghana."

