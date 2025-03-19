A young man who shares a striking resemblance to Black Stars player Thomas Partey has gone viral on social media

The young man known as Junior Partey opened up about how he feels when people associate him with the Arsenal attacking midfielder

Junior Partey's handsomeness caught the attention of many people, while others spoke about how much he resembled Partey

Junior Partey, the man who shares a striking resemblance with Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey, has gone viral on social media.

Man who resembles Thomas Partey trends

Junior Partey, as he is affectionately called by many due to his striking resemblance to Thomas Partey, was spotted at the Black Stars training grounds at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In an interview with famous Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, Junior Partey noted that he believes he resembles the Arsenal attacking midfielder because he has compared his looks to that of his and they were similar.

"I have compared my pictures to him (Thoams Partey) and I believe that I truly resemble him," he said.

He noted that whenever people mention that he resembles Partey, he is filled with joy because of the type of person people are comparing him to.

Pictures of Junior Partey playing football

He noted that due to Partey's influence, he likes the fact that people associate him with the Ghanaian professional footballer, adding that it serves as a source of motivation for him.

"So far as the person people are comparing me to is doing well in life, there is no need for me to complain."

Junior Partey who is also a rising footballer and plays for the local football team, Soccer Genius FC, said in the same interview with Zionfelix that he had met Partey one time during a visit to the Jubilee House. Unfortunately, he was not able to interact with him.

"I am trying ways and means to meet him (Thomas Partey) one-on-one. When I meet him, I will ask him about how he got to the top so that he could direct me," he said.

Reactions to the man who resembles Thomas Partey

Many people talked about how handsome Junior Partey looked after watching his interview with Zionfelix such that compliments filled the comment section.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Junior Partey on Zionfelix:

ms_acheampong said:

"He is nicer than Partey."

brooklyn_monay said:

"Fameye aa wose partey 😂."

snrsolution_original_gh said:

"They look alike though 😍."

mawuli17 said:

"This one deirr partey Michael Jackson😹😹😹😹😹💔💔."

martinima23 said:

"Whan mo se😂."

joeoppongwiafe said:

"That’s my boy! @karlmaxjnrpartey 😄."

bigman_joey said:

"@karlmaxjnrpartey my brooooo!👏🔥😂🙌."

