An old video of socialite Ayisha Modi trashing ever engaging in a feud with dancehall musician Stonebwoy has surfaced online

The interview has surfaced amid an ongoing feud between Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy's Bhim Nation camp

Many people were left in awe that Delay saw this day coming, as they reacted to the ongoing feud

An old video of socialite Ayisha Modi on The Delay Show hosted by media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has surfaced amid the feud between the former and dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

Ayisha Modi on The Delay Show

In the snippet of the interview dated October 2, 2020, on The Delay TV on YouTube, Delay opined that she was always careful around persons who were outspoken like Ayisha Modi.

She also highlighted the fact that Ayisha Modi nicknamed herself She Loves Stonebwoy to reflect the strong and unwavering love she had for the dancehall musician.

"She Loves Stonebwoy, She Loves Stonebwoy. Tomorrow we will hear news about there being a fire in the camp," Delay said.

In the same interview, the host of The Delay Show asked her whether she was fond of speaking her mind on social media, to which she responded in the affirmative.

Delay then asked her whether there was not the possibility of her falling out with Stonebwoy and the Bhim Nation camp due to how outspoken she was and her showing too much love.

"I wasn't born that way, "Ayisha Modi responded in the interview.

Ayisha Modi stated in the 2020 interview that she would never have a feud with Stonebwoy, and at the time, she added that she had never even had a feud with dancehall musician Samini.

She stated in the video that if she had a strong love for someone, she would never betray them, even if a knife was put to her throat.

Reactions to Ayisha Modi's interview with Delay

Many people in the comment section were left in awe that Delay predicted a fallout between Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy and his Bhim Nation camp.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Ayisha Modi's interview on The Delay Show:

Aggressive_midwife said:

"Delay is something paa, she saw it coming"

Ms Kay said:

"There's a thin line between love and hate."

Gifty said:

"Delay is observant,,and see things from afar. she knows nature of human being ✌️."

Mav❤️ said:

"So what happened to Rev obofour/wife and now stonebwoy🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Ayisha Modi's full interview with Delay

Mona Gucci slams Ayisha Modi over Stonebwoy feud

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Mona Gucci took a firm stance against socialite Ayisha Modi, urging her to put an end to her ongoing verbal attacks on dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his family.

In a strongly worded message, Mona Gucci accused Ayisha Modi of being an attention seeker who has done more harm than good to the image of the award-winning dancehall artiste.

According to her, Ayisha Modi’s actions continue to tarnish the brand Stonebwoy has worked hard to build over the years.

Her comments stirred intense conversation on social media, with many social media users weighing in on the fallout between Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy's BHIM Nation camp.

