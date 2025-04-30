Shatta Wale, in a press statement, rendered a public apology to Bullgod, over some controversial remarks he made about him in November 2022

The dancehall musician said his statements about Bulldog allegedly confessing to his involvement in Fennec Okyere's murder were misunderstood

Shatta Wale retracted the allegations against Bulldog, stating that he never implied that Bullgod had a hand in the murder

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has rendered a public apology to his former manager, Bullgod, over some controversial remarks he made about him in November 2022.

In a press statement shared by the SM boss on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, he apologised over the allegations he made about Bulldog being involved in the 2014 murder of Fennec Okyere, the former artiste manager of rapper Kwaw Kese.

In the statement, Shatta Wale noted that the social media post he made about his former manager allegedly confessing to having been responsible for the late Fennec’s demise was misunderstood or misconstrued.

The Kill Ji Mi hitmaker stated that his controversial social media posts also included statements that imputed immorality or improper social behaviour to Bullgod and other notable Ghanaian personalities.

In the press statement, Shatta Wale retracted the allegations against Bulldog, stating that he never implied that Bullgod had a hand in the murder of the late Fennec Okyere.

The SM boss’s apology and retraction of his past controversial statements came three years after Bullgod filed a lawsuit against his former artiste at an Accra High Court for defamation of character.

The defamation charge also covered statements Shatta Wale had made in now-deleted Facebook posts involving President John Dramani Mahama and the former president Nana Akufo-Addo. Shatta Wale had also shared details of private conversations Bulldog had allegedly had with President John Mahama.

Read Shatta Wale's press statement below:

Shatta Wale's apology to Bulldog stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered comments from social media users in reaction to Shatta Wale's apology to his former manager, Bullgod, below:

Desmond Costavo Guilherm commented:

"Next time, learn how to handle issues. You can’t win every fight with anger."

Francis Kofi Bio said:

"You have done the right thing , better late than never. RESPECT 🫡."

Xis Holmes wrote:

"You guys are always here endorsing his nonsense. Now you are wondering how he got to this stage."

Sam Excelz commented:

"Apologise to other people you have disrespected and insulted. It will go a long way to show how remorseful you have been."

