Seasoned actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has announced that she has become the newest brand ambassador of textile company, Hollantex.

McBrown bags another ambassadorial deal

The Kumawood star took to her social media pages to share beautiful pictures of herself rocking an outfit made of Hollantex material.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Mrs McBrown Mensah noted that she had joined award-winning broadcaster Anita Akua Akuffo in becoming the textile company's newest brand ambassador.

She praised God and noted that it was big news she had been yearning to share with her millions of followers.

"Glory be to God 🙏🏻 Big News, I am happy to join @hollantex_official Family as the Newest Brand Ambassador in Ghana Alongside @ann_ita1 #Hollantex."

Sharing her excitement in a short message in the caption, McBrown also included reference to the Hollantex ethos in her caption.

"#Hollantex Together we take Creativity, Culture, Style and Colors to the Next Level."

Photos of McBrown in Hollantex attire are included below:

Anita Akufo's reaction to McBrown's deal

Using her official Instagram account, @ann_ita1, Anita Akuffo congratulated Mrs McBrown Mensah on her new achievement.

In the comment section of the Instagram post, she warmly welcomed her to the Hollantex family with a sweet message.

"Congratulations big sis, and welcome to the family 🥳❤️😃🙌," Anita Akuffo wrote.

Reactions to McBrown's new ambassadorial deal

Several Ghanaian celebrities thronged the comment section of McBrown's Instagram post to congratulate her on her new ambassadorial deal.

Others also hailed the media personality as the queen of ambassadorial deals, as she had been signed onto several brands in the country.

Below are the reactions of social media users to McBrown's new achievement:

victorialebenee said:

"Congratulations to you both🔥🔥🔥."

akwaabaushers_global said:

"Yayayayaya 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 I’m screaming here 😍😍."

sammy_highcourt said:

"You are the GOAT!! Her Excellency for a special reason!!!!!👏🙌."

fit_twins__g_h said:

"Her true Excellency, Congratulations 🔥🔥."

tinababy_gh_blog said:

"Congratulations her excellency 😍"

oyenyamekye said:

"Her excellency baako p3😍😍"

McBrown speaks about retiring at 50

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown announced intentions to retire from showbiz by age 50.

In an exclusive interview on Diva Doc Let's Talk, the award-winning actress and television host shared that she had plans to live a quieter lifestyle in the future.

She stated in the same interview that she had ventured into farming, and this would be her main focus during retirement, as well as limiting her public appearances.

Mrs McBrown Mensah's discussion about her retirement plans sparked debate on social media, as her fans talked about how much they would miss her presence.

