A Ghanaian man became the envy of many after he took to social media to announce that he had become a US citizen.

Beaming with excitement, the young man flaunted his newly acquired passport, which officially confirmed his status as a citizen of the United States of America.

He suggested in the caption of the video accompanying his TikTok post that he may never return to Ghana, his country of birth.

"Yes ooo, I can never come back ooo, especially with that passport," he stated.

At the time of writing, the video had racked up over 1,759 likes and 188 comments.

While Nana Qay did not specify how long it took to obtain his citizenship, the joy clearly visible on his face showed how committed he was to achieving it.

According to the Henley Passport Index, the US passport ranks as the ninth most powerful worldwide.

Passport holders can visit 186 countries without requiring a visa. As a result, the newly minted citizen expressed plans to travel extensively worldwide.

Having secured US citizenship, Nana now enjoys the same rights as any American citizen.

These rights include voting privileges, protection from deportation, access to government assistance, and the ability to bring family members from Ghana to join him in the US.

Additionally, citizenship will facilitate easier access to certain government jobs and scholarships.

Watch the video below:

Nana aparks controversy after ditching Ghana passport

Nana's suggestion that he may never return home again after obtaining his US passport appeared to anger some Ghanaians who came across the video.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the comments below:

@Dunga said:

"Change your mind because there is more money in Ghana than in the US."

@user3013094661380 also said:

"No matter what, home is sweet home. Be appreciative; it is the Ghana passport that made you. We are still third-class citizens even with the passport! Ghana, my motherland, any day. Yankee is about work, work till you die. Chairman, you forgot to tell them the passport comes with a lot of responsibilities, anaa."

@Busia Emmanuel commented:

"Live and die here; don’t go to Ghana. We are all in the US here. Even the citizens of the US don’t show their passports and they see nothing with that. Appreciate your country. I'm proud to be a Ghanaian!"

@Killer Ba also commented:

"They always forget the passport that took them to the States. I’m grateful, saaaaa."

Ghanaian woman becomes a lawyer in US

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian woman in the US became a lawyer to fight her mum’s past deportation from the developed country.

Lawyer Laila was inspired by her mother’s painful experience and vowed to bring her back home legally.

She enrolled into law school, became an immigration attorney, and successfully filed for her mum’s green card and US citizenship.

