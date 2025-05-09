Dr Osei Kwame Despite's youngest son Ofori Osei ha flaunted his opulent lifestyle on social media

The fashion lover was spotted in designer outfits during his vacation in the United States of America

Some social media users have commented on Ofori Osei's designer outfit and expensive sneakers on Instagram

One of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons, Ofori Osei, has flaunted her lavish lifestyle on Instagram during his lavish vacation in the United States of America.

The handsome and young heir who has openly admitted his love of sneakers was photographed rocking a black T-shirt and black denim jeans for his outing.

Despite’s young son drives a Benz in the US without a seat belt. Photo credit: @ofori_osei.

The famous male style influencer Ofori Osei accessorised his look with his favourite necklace, designed like a razor blade, and an expensive wristwatch.

He wore two stylish bracelets as he posed inside the Hard Rock Hotel in Florida before he drove his expensive Benz in town.

Despite's son drives a Benz in the US

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah's handsome son Damien Agyemang and other celebrity kids have commented on Ofori Osei's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kevinaffection_ stated:

"Florida 😍🔥 hood."

namwura_aj stated:

"Last slide not for kids 🔥."

ladygloria stated:

"Cute 😍."

osebo_panda_ stated:

"Looks Dapper 🔥🔥❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌."

badablinggg stated:

"Everyone take notes 🔥🔥."

therealackom stated:

"Gee, make sure to strap on your seat belt."

khaledmorton1 stated:

"Heat 🤫."

_kofiawuku stated:

"4th slide fly kiddd."

sir_abdul stated:

"Europa final mood😂😂."

a.a.adjapong stated:

"Hard🔥🔥🔥🔥."

The Instagram video is below:

Saahene Osei flaunts his new hairstyle

Saahene Osei, the son of Ghanaian industrialist Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, has made a comeback to social media with a new appearance.

In contrast to his typical low-cut fade and clean-shaven face, Saahene Osei emerged in Instagram images with facial hair and braids.

He was nearly unrecognisable and he also showed off his sense of style by dressing in pricey brand clothing.

He pushed the limits of fashion in several of the pictures by wearing designer outfits, trainers and tough, enormous damaged denim shorts.

Osei Kwame Despite, Saahene's father, has been occupied with attempting to increase his income while Saahene lives a lavish lifestyle. Recently, the multimillionaire opened the Despite Automobile Museum, a multimillion-dollar establishment that features luxury and historic vehicles.

The museum, which opened on Despite's 63rd birthday, showcases a number of luxury cars in a tastefully decorated setting.

The museum has cutting-edge lighting technologies and contemporary architectural elements on its outside. The property's charm is further enhanced by an outside area including water elements.

Check out the photos below:

Kennedy Osei spotted with Cheddar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about former Ghanaian President His Excellency John Agyekum Kufour who received a courtesy call from Ghanaian billionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite and his sons.

Ghanaian politician and real estate mogul Nana Kwame Bediako, often known as Cheddar was present at the star-studded event.

Some social media users have commented on the trending photos and video on Instagram.

