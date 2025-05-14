A little girl from Adwoa Yeboah Agyei's cultural dance group, in a video, performed at Prophet Nigel Gaisie's father's one-week observation

The little girl looked all grown up as she mimicked the Peace FM presenter's dance moves in an incredible display of the Ashanti culture

The video of Adwoa Yeboah Agyei's group member dancing Adowa at the one-week observation garnered reactions from Ghanaians

A little girl from veteran Ghanaian media personality Adwoa Yeboah Agyei's cultural dance group has courted attention after a video of her performing in front of a crowd at an event surfaced on social media.

The young girl, a member of the Peace FM newscaster's cultural dance group, attended the one-week observation of Mr Samuel Kwesi Baah, the late father of Master Prophet Nigel Gaisie, held at the Prophetic Hill Chapel premises on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The event was attended by many prominent religious leaders and politicians like Prophet Ogyaba, Prophet Jesus Ahuofe, Mr Hopeson Adorye, Bishop Salifu Amoako, Evangelist Mama Pat, and the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod).

In a series of TikTok videos seen by YEN.com.gh, the young girl, who is sometimes acknowledged as Adwoa Yeboah Agyei's daughter by many, looked all grown as she showed her impressive Adowa dance moves to entertain the attendees.

The Peace FM presenter's group member mimicked her leader's moves as she delighted attendees with her graceful performance of the Ashanti culture to the traditional sounds being played by a music group at the outdoor event.

Later, Adwoa Yeboah Agyei joined the little girl on the dancefloor in what was a beautiful moment between the two of them.

The duo have regularly attended numerous public events together, with the UTV host regularly sharing footage of their exploits on her social media platforms.

The little girl's Adowa dance moves earned her massive praise from Ghanaians, who were impressed with her talents despite her young age.

Below are the videos of Adwoa Yeboah Agyei's group member mimicking her mother's dance moves at the event:

Ghanaians praise Adwoa Yeboah Agyei's group member's moves

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nana Efya Queenly commented:

"This girl has danced since her childhood. She’s very good 🙏🏻🙏🏻."

Naa Adom Nyamekye said:

"I want to see more videos of this beautiful display. The girl is too good 🥰🥰🥰."

Adiepena Agyeiwaa kodie commented:

"Akwadaa yi ye adiea papa🥰."

Naa Adom Nyamekye wrote:

"This little princess brought me here. Piaw obaa f33f3."

Suzzy said:

"Please, I want to be like you."

