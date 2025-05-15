Rafik Mahama, Ibrahim Mahama's aide, shared an update on Suzzy Pinamang's scheduled eye surgery in the UK

He trashed rumours about the surgery being done already, and her recovery, noting the process was ongoing

Many people were optimistic about the surgery going well, while others hailed Ibrahim Mahama's generosity

Amid growing speculation about the eye surgery of Suzzy Adwoa Pinamang, businessman Ibrahim Mahama's aide, Rafik Mahama, has issued an official statement to set the record straight regarding her surgery in the UK and recovery.

Ibrahim Mahama's aide shares update on Suzzy

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaian blogger GHHyper, Rafik debunked the rumours circulating online that Suzzy had already undergone surgery and was in recovery.

He stressed that although preparations for her treatment were underway in the UK, the surgical procedure itself had not yet taken place.

“The medical procedure towards recovery for Suzzy Pinamang has just started in the UK. She has not undergone surgery yet,” Rafik explained.

Rafik reassured Ghanaians that he, Suzzy's brother, and the medical team in the UK were optimistic and confident about the outcome of the upcoming procedure.

He added that the medical staff in the UK and Suzzy were making progress towards the surgery and that speculations of this process having already been conducted were false.

“We are optimistic and confident that the surgery will go well. It’s not true that she has undergone surgery and has recovered. That’s too early,” he said.

Rafik also noted that Suzzy was receiving care at Moorfields Eye Hospital, a renowned facility in the United Kingdom, adding that it was one of the most recognised globally.

“Moorsfield Eye Hospital is one of the best eye hospitals in the world. We’re strongly confident Suzzy will be fine after the surgery.”

In his closing remarks, he expressed gratitude on behalf of Suzzy's family for the outpouring of love and concern from Ghanaians and supporters around the world.

“Thank you all for the support and prayers for Suzzy and her family,” Rafik added.

Reactions to Suzzy's eye surgery update

Many people hailed GHHyper for reaching out to Rafik Mahama and getting a more accurate update on the status of Suzzy's eye surgery in the UK.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the latest update:

villas_boaz said:

"So bloggers, which is which 😂😂😂. Everyone wants to trend in Ghana. As for Hyper, I will believe 70% because he works with them."

hafiz_hamida said:

"It’s going to be successful in the name of Almighty Allah Amen Ya Rabbi 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

whitelove_me said:

"God continues to bless you Mr Ibrahim Mahama 🙏."

dekpemoses07 said:

"My question is, can she see after those processes? If yes, I'll be happy, but if no, then I need the boy's location."

Suzzy Pinamang lands in the UK with her caregivers, including her benefactor, Ibrahim Mahama. Image Credit: @ghpagetv

Source: Facebook

Suspect in Suzzy Pinamang’s shooting granted bail

YEN.com.gh reported that the family of Suzzy Pinamang, the SDA Senior High School student who was shot in the face by a schoolmate, has voiced strong frustration after learning that the suspect in the case was granted bail.

Suzzy, who is still recovering from the traumatic incident, reportedly broke down in tears upon hearing the court's decision. She was initially hopeful that justice would be served, but instead, the news left her and her loved ones devastated.

The decision sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing sympathy and anger. Some questioned how bail could be granted in such a serious case, while others sent strong messages of support to Suzzy.

