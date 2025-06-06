Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her daughter, Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, toured selected orphanages in the Western and Central regions

The media personality's daughter looked all grown up as she and her mother prepared to embark on a journey on the second day of the tour

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to shower praises on Oheneyere Gifty Anti and her daughter, Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa

Veteran Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti has courted attention after a video of her and her daughter, Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, or Nyame Anuonyam, surfaced on social media.

The former GTV newscaster recently embarked on a tour of selected orphanages in the Western and Central regions as part of her Gifty Anti Foundation's collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP).

Oheneyere Gifty Anti's tour also forms part of her sensitisation tour of selected orphanages across the country.

The media personality's foundation and the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) recently visited the Word Alive Children’s Home in Ellembelle, where they donated treated nets to the children and carers in the orphanage on Thursday, May 6, 2025.

In videos she shared on her official Instagram page, Gifty Anti was spotted with her daughter, Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, who also serves as the vice president of her foundation, as they embarked on the second day of their tour of the selected orphanages in the Western and Central regions.

In one of the videos, the veteran broadcaster's daughter looked all grown up while she held her mother's hand and followed her to the car parking lot to prepare for their journey.

In another video, Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa looked upset and frowned as she filmed a video with Oheneyere Gifty Anti before they departed for the orphanages.

In the caption of the veteran media personality's social media post, she expressed gratitude to God for blessing her with her daughter.

She wrote:

"God knew. He who knows my future!! He who knew me before I was born. Knew how tough my journey could be. And so He gave me ‘her’!! My ‘ride and live.’ My Nyame Animuonyam!! We roll together! Day and night, tired or not. Angry or not 😂 🥰, God gave me a warrior of compassion in her own right."

Oheneyere Gifty Anti's sighting with her daughter, Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, marked a rare public appearance for the little girl.

Her mother has usually kept her out of the limelight since she and her husband, Nana Ansah Kwao IV, welcomed the child on August 11, 2017.

In 2024, Oheneyere Gifty Anti took her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam, to the busy Makola market in Accra to shape the little girl's perspective on life and give her a glimpse of the struggles people go through to make ends meet in the country.

Watch the video below:

Gifty's Anti's daughter's growth stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

oheneyere_efya commented:

"She looks just like my daughter 😍."

emefariddles said:

"Daddy's carbon copy 😍."

akua_sikapa1 wrote:

"Oh bless her heart 😍."

