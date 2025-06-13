Rapper and media personality, Okyeame Quophi, sparked controversy after he was asked to name Ghana's best rapper and chose Sarkodie

He snubbed his former partner in Akyeame, Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popularly known as Okyeame Kwame, which stirred debate among Ghanaians

Social media users largely agreed with him that Sarkodie is the greatest hiplife artist in Ghanaian history, but some said Okyeame Kwame is a better lyricist

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian rapper, music producer, radio presenter, and DJ, Okyeame Quophi, stirred debate on social media after naming Sarkodie as the best rapper alive.

Okyeame Quophi snubs former partner, names Sarkodie best rapper alive. Image credit: @entertainmentghana, @okayfm, @sarkodie.obidiponbidi

Source: Facebook

Okyeame Quophi shared his views in an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

He said that while his former partner, Okyeame Kwame, is a great rapper, Sarkodie is better.

The veteran rapper praised Sarkodie for his ability to win universal acclaim from Ghanaians, describing it as almost impossible.

Okyeame Quophi formed a rap group with Okyeame Kwame in the mid-1990s and early 2000s.

The group, Akyeame, took Ghanaian music by storm, released four albums, and won multiple awards.

Their accolades included winning the best hiplife rap song of the year at the maiden edition of the Ghana Music Awards and the best rap group at the 2001 Sky Awards.

Akyeame’s classic single, ‘Masan Aba’, was one of hiplife’s greatest songs and retains the ability to shake event dance floors till date.

Okyeame Quophi hails Sarkodie, snubs Okyeame Kwame

Speaking on Nana Romeo’s show Ekwanso Dwodwoo, Quophi said that despite his past with Okyeame Kwame, he respects Sarkodie as Ghana’s ultimate rapper.

He pointed to Sarkodie’s longevity and ability to generate universal acclaim among Ghanaians.

The musician said his choice should not reflect negatively on Okyeame Kwame because he is still a great rapper.

"For Sarkodie to have been able to hold the ground, do it, and got the right recognition from Ghanaians, that makes him the best. If Ghanaians universally accept you as great, you should thank God. They say that for someone to be elevated takes the grace of God and the yes of man."

"You cannot be successful without the acclaim of the people. For Ghana in particular, if the people accept you, it means you are first. Okyeame Kwame is a great rapper, but you asked for the best, and Sarkodie is the best,” he said.

The Akyeame alum, who now goes by Quophi Okyeame, also spoke about the difference between his rap personality and his current persona as a radio/television presenter.

Okyeame Quophi and Okyeame Kwame in the late 1990s. Image credit: @samuelopoku1526

Source: Youtube

He said he introduced the name Quophi Okyeame to create a barrier between his past as a rapper and his present as a media personality, music producer, and videographer.

Ghanaians debated Okyeame Quophi’s controversial choice to snub his former partner.

While many agreed with him in choosing Sarkodie as the best, others disagreed and said that Okyeame Kwame is the better lyricist.

Watch Okyeame Quophi's video below.

Okyeame Quophi names McBrown best Onua presenter

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh noted that Okyeame Quophi stirred controversy after declaring Nana Ama McBrown the best presenter at Onua FM.

Speaking at the launch of Onua Showtime, he said McBrown, who was the newest presenter at the channel, was their best asset.

His comments sparked debate as many Ghanaians described his comments as premature.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh