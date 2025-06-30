Oseikrom Sikanii was involved in a tiff with an SHS student following his visit to the Kumasi High School (KUHIS) on Saturday, June 28, 2025

In a video, the rapper was angry as he sought the identity of the student over an alleged theft case during his exit from the school after his musical performance

Oseikrom Sikanii also threatened to take drastic action against the perpetrator of the alleged theft incident

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian rapper Hansford Brefo, popularly known as Oseikrom Sikanii, has courted attention after a recent video of him surfaced on social media.

Oseikrom Sikanii fumes and vows to get an SHS student dismissed for allegedly snatching cash from him. Photo source: Byte Sieh Samuel, Oseikrom Sikanii

Source: Facebook

The Ting Ting hitmaker recently visited the Kumasi High School (KUHIS) for a music performance at their event on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Following his performance, Oseikrom Sikanii decided to bless the students with wads of cash before leaving the school premises with his team in a luxurious car.

The rapper could not make his generous gesture, as a student allegedly snatched wads of cash from him while he began sharing them on the rooftop of his car at the entrance of the school.

In a recent video shared by renowned Ghanaian blogger Sika Official on his X (formerly Twitter) page, Oseikrom was visibly upset as he voiced his frustration over the alleged conduct of the Kumasi High School student.

As some students converged around his car and attempted to calm him down, the rapper claimed that a student he had previously given money to was responsible for the alleged theft.

Ghanaian rapper Beeztrap KOTM with Oseikrom Sikanii. Photo source: Oseikrom Sikanii

Source: Instagram

In a stern warning, Oseikrom Sikanii vowed to identify the student and report him to the school's authorities for his misconduct.

The rapper, who recently survived an accident in February, also threatened to get the student dismissed from Kumasi High School if he failed to return the money he allegedly stole from him.

Oseikrom Sikanii's incident with the SHS student was the second time he had been the victim of an alleged theft since the beginning of 2025.

Oseikrom allegedly fires gun over cap theft

In January 2025, a fan encountered Oseikrom Sikanii at a public hotspot during a night out with some of his friends, grabbed his cap, and bolted with it.

In response, the Twatis hitmaker angrily took out his gun and walked towards the crowd while demanding his cap. Despite attempts to calm him down, he brandished the weapon while shouting and asking about the whereabouts of his cap.

After his attempts to retrieve the cap proved futile, Oseikrom Sikanii allegedly fired the gun in the air, leading to the crowd dispersing and searching for safety.

The video of Oseikrom Sikanii vowing to get an SHS student dismissed for allegedly snatching cash from him is below:

Reactions to Oseikrom's incident with SHS student

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

HipsyAfya commented:

"😹😹😹😹😹😹adwuma adi no."

TeoRanchoddas said:

"Ei high school foɔ deɛ, still twatis naa.😂😂."

Lechiboroni wrote:

"Who trapped the trapper? 😁🤭."

fftforever commented:

"This school apuu. Never take your kid there da."

ayeduase_ said:

"I remembered during our time they stole Ypee's watch and jacket too. 😂😂😂."

King Paluta insults fan at London show

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Paluta insulted a female fan at an all-white boat party on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

In a video, the Makoma hitmaker descended heavily on the lady after she complained about the quality of his music performance.

The incident between King Paluta and the female fan sparked mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh