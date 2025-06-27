Influencer Olivia Amadi, popularly known as Olisto, has reportedly sued Ida, a baker who accused her of failing to pay for services rendered

Olisto's close friend, Dulcie Boateng, said the decision to go to court was aimed at settling the matter legally instead of through social media

Ghanaians expressed outrage at the decision, claiming the two influencers were trying to bully the baker rather than paying what they owed

Ghanaian influencer Dulcie Boateng has announced that her friend, Olisto, has sued Ida, a baker who accused her of ripping her off.

Dulcie Boateng said they have decided to take the issue to the law court because they believe trading social media accusations is not productive.

The TikToker announced the news in a comment directed at a fan's question.

Baker accuses Olisto of cheating her

The action came after a Ghanaian baker, Ida, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NIS Cakes, accused influencer Olivia Amadi, the CEO of Olisto Restaurant, of not paying her for her services.

In a series of videos narrating what transpired between her and Olisto, Ida the Baker claimed that she was contacted by a close friend to provide some services to the influencer.

She said that Olisto told her she needed help with baking for a video shoot, which she agreed to, even though they had not discussed payment. However, the influence did not pay her, stating she was tired.

She said they later had another engagement when she helped Olisto with her booth at Dulcie Boateng’s Porial’s Pitch business fair.

Despite providing services on two occasions, Ida said she was only paid GH₵2,950 out of her GH₵7,950 bill, leaving her GH₵5,000 out of pocket.

The YouTube video of Ida's accusations is below.

Dulcie and Olisto plan to sue Ida

In the most recent development, popular influencer Dulcie Boateng informed her fans that her friend Olisto had taken the matter to court.

She volunteered the information after a fan asked her why she had not tried toconvince the influencer to publicly address the allegations.

“Even if she addresses it, you'll say she's lying. She's taking it to court. You people won't solve the problem you'll only fuel it. Love and light," she wrote.

The TikTok video with Dulcie’s post about the Ida court case is below.

Ghanaians react to Olisto suing Ida

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the information shared by Dulcie that Olisto dragged Ida to court.

Zeee said:

"That Dulcie will be worse, we just have not seen the bad side of her yet but hmmm."

THE SECOND HAND STORY🛍️ wrote:

"Dabr3 Dulcie no woab)dam."

Beauty Hub By Abinash💅winneba commented:

"God will come through for her, the wicked will not always win!!!"

Queen❤️‍🔥❤️ said:

"They will lose and that Olisto will lose her brand, trust me."

Baby yo wrote:

"I don’t like Olisto, but the truth is when they go to court, IDA aso b3 y3 shi ruff. Apparently, they never spoke about money."

Pheeya commented:

"Instead of them to sit and talk to her they are flexing."

Olisto’s throwback Miss Malaika videos surface

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that throwback videos of Olisto surfaced online amid her ongoing sage with the baker.

The videos showed her performing in the Miss Malaika pageant in 2018, with her appearance sparking numerous reactions.

Netizens noted the stark difference between her younger, natural look and her current appearance as a glamorous influencer.

