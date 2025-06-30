TikToker Rich Khob shared a video of him going on a date with socialite Headucator at a lavish restaurant

He noted that the crossdresser spent GH¢9.76k on food, and she even gifted him an iPhone 16 ro max and GH¢10k cash in an envelope

Many people took to the comment section to share their views on their date, and to question why they spent so much money in one day

A TikToker known as Rich Khob shared a video of how he spent his date with cross-dresser and socialite Headucator and how she gifted him expensive items and cash.

Headucator takes a fan on a date

Rich Khob took to TikTok to share a video of how he spent the day with Headucator. At the beginning of the video, he shared his excitement about going on a date with the socialite.

He showed off his outfit, the perfume he used and the amount of money he had on him as he walked into the restaurant, and the amount was GH¢1.50.

He explained that the purpose of the date was because Headucator had seen his TikTok videos and wanted to take him out on a date.

In the same video, the TikTok showed the gourmet dishes they enjoyed at Liv Resto Lounge, and at the end of the date, she spent GH¢9,760.

During the date, he was also gifted a 512GB iPhone 16 Pro Max and GH¢10,000 in different denominations secured in a white envelope.

"I am not gay but Headucator is really beautiful," he said in the video.

He further stated that they spent about five hours on the date and that they laughed and talked during the entire time.

In the caption of the TikTok video, Rich Khob noted that the controversial socialite spent over GH¢35,000 on him.

"@akuaheaducator took me on a date and spent more than GHS35,000 on me😄😄 @Liv Resto Lounge."

Reactions to Headucator taking a man on a date

Many people were not convinced that it was only a date socialite Headucator, and the fan went on as they probed further in the comment section.

Others also wondered about what meals they had ordered to accrue such a huge bill at the plush restaurant.

The reactions of social media users to the date between Rich and Headucator are below:

Adofoasa💔😌 said:

"Why did u promise her 💔😂."

Blayy🖤❌ said:

"IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN MEE NOT HIM!!!! ITS NOT FAIRRR."

Nana Yaw Brobbey🇺🇸🦅 said:

"Herh masa masa wadi trumu no😂😂."

Bra Qwabena said:

"I’m interested in the bills, what did you people ordered aside what you showed us?"

Dory🇬🇭🇹🇬 said:

"The height difference is sending me😭."

𝓢𝓬𝓸𝓸𝓫𝔂-𝓓𝓸𝓸💕🇬🇭 said:

"She dey use 12 pro she buy 16 pro max for you 😂."

Akonoba speaks about his feminine side

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok sensation and skit maker Kelvin Sampane Addo, popularly known as Akonoba, opened up about his identity in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show.

In the viral video, Akonoba shared that he had always felt a bit feminine from a young age and had embraced those traits over the years.

The snippet, shared by Delay on Instagram, sparked widespread discussion online, with many social media users applauding his honesty while others weighed in with their opinions.

