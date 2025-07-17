U.S.-based Ghanaian social media personality Ayisha Modi triggered positive online reactions after she took her baby out on a stroll, looking happy and contented

Her joyous mood in the video contrasted with her previous videos that showed her looking lean and unkempt following the death of her associate, Nii Adotey

Social media users expressed joy at her current emotional state and praised both mother and baby as beautiful and cute

Ghanaian social media personality, based in the United States of America, Ayisha Modi, stirred positive reactions on social media in a video with her son.

Modi was spotted pushing her son in a stroller as they went for a walk in the United States of America, where she resides.

Her happy and contented demeanour was a far cry from recent videos of her that showed her in a disturbed mental state.

Ayisha Modi lost a close friend, the son of a Ga chief whom she had taken as her son, in a land dispute.

The tragedy left her devastated, sparking concern among Ghanaians after she was seen looking unkempt and unwell in several videos she shared online.

Her newfound joy with her son has now sparked relief on social media, with many people expressing happiness that she has moved on from the tragic events of the past.

Ayisha Modi announced the birth of her son in June 2024.

She named him Livingston, in honour of the reggae-dancehall superstar Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingston Etse Satekla.

Ayisha Modi’s associate killed in land dispute

A self-styled Ghanaian land dealer, Nii Adotey, a close associate of Ayisha Modi, died during in an alleged deal gone wrong.

Nii Adotey, who was related to Sempe Mantse Nii Adotey Otintor II, was an executive at Afro-Arab Properties, a real estate development agency with brand ambassadors like Shatta Bandle.

He was found dead in a pool of blood on May 17.

Ayisha Modi was hit hard by his passing, sharing numerous posts on social media vowing revenge on his alleged killers.

She admitted that his death was linked to a piece of land she owned, leaving her devastated.

Ayisa Modi strolling with son stirs reactions

Ghanaians shared mostly positive responses to the video of Ayisha Modi and her son.

dela kornu said:

"Wow handsome princess."

Zainab Bambore 😇🥰 wrote:

"But let me say honestly, this woman is cute paa oh 🥰."

amapapbi1 commented:

"But the baby is nice paaa oooo🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Ahenkankusi Boadum said:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️. May the good Lord Almighty bless you and your family."

Rosina EA❄️🔱 wrote:

"You look so beautiful 🥰🥰🥰."

Tricia Gold 👸⭐️💛🏆 commented:

"Handsome baby boy with cutie mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Wabigi’s Beauty said:

"Wooooow, nice baby."

