Actress and socialite Efia Odo was saddened when she learnt about the 15-year sentence handed to controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa

This comes after the court found Agradaa guilty on multiple counts of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.

Many people weighed in on the sentence, while others consoled Efia Odo since Agradaa would be away for a long time

Actress and socialite Efia Odo has reacted to the 15-year sentence handed to controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the Accra Circuit Court.

Efia Odo reacts to Agradaa's sentence

After learning about Nana Agradaa's 15-year sentence, Efia Odo took to her X account to share her opinion on the verdict.

This comes after the court found the overseer of Heaven Way Champion International Ministries guilty on multiple counts of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.

In Efia Odo's message, she wrote a short message where she said Oh and added Agradaa's other name, Mama Pat. In Ghana, once someone makes such a statement, it means the person is in disbelief or mourning sad news.

Efia Odo ended her short message using the Persevering Face emoji, which typically conveys a sense of struggling, frustration, or sadness.

"Oh mama pat 😣," she wrote on her X account after learning about Agradaa's sentence.

Reactions to Efia Odo's post

While some people related to Efia Odo's reaction, others opined that Agradaa deserved an even harsher sentence, considering the severity of her crimes.

Others also opened up and shared personal stories of family members and people they knew who had been victims of Agradaa's scams.

The opinions of Ghanaians regarding Efia Odo's reaction to Nana Agradaa's 15-year sentence are below:

@Mmonkoaa said:

"Her song might be ringing in your head 😂."

@Wisdom_Khorus said:

"Everyone’s time will come indeed, this woman defrauded an uncle of mine more than 15000 when she was a malam, because we had no money for court so it became a foolish case, thank God for today. There are lots of people she’s defrauded that didn’t go to court tho."

@stan_partey said:

"Efia, the thing pain me oo 🤦🏽‍♂️. Her page is so therapeutic. I hope another alternative comes up cos..."

@nanayhawcashes said:

God did that for a purpose to establish a new ministry in prison. @Efiaodo1

@defnotyourtype_ said:

"Chale you be the first person wey come. My mind inside your main person paa o🤣🤣."

Hopeson Adorye celebrates Agradaa’s sentence

YEN.com.gh reported that politician Hopeson Adorye, husband of gospel musician Empress Gifty, went live on TikTok to express his gratitude to God following the sentencing of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa.

Nana Agradaa, on Thursday, July 3, 2025, was handed a 15-year prison sentence on charges of fraud at the Accra Circuit Court

Mr Adorye’s public celebration, however, drew criticism from many social media users, who took to the comments section to condemn his reaction as insensitive and inappropriate.

Source: YEN.com.gh