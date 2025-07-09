GH Kobby and Yaa Baby's friend, Obolo, was recently spotted having fun among some ladies at a nightclub

The video, which had the ladies shouting 'Justice for Obolo', surfaced online days after Yaa Baby was laid to rest in Kumasi

Many social media users have reacted, rebuking Obolo for not showing remorse or even honouring his late friend's memory

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kojo Emmanuel, one of the men who witnessed the fatal shooting of Yaa Baby, a Kumasi-based lady, by her boyfriend, GH Kobby, has come under scrutiny on social media.

This comes after a video of Emmanuel, known online as Obolo, was spotted in a nightclub setting around the time of Yaa Baby's funeral.

GH Kobby's Obolo has fun at a club after Yaa Baby's funeral. Photo source: @gossip24tv, @edwardaganesh

Source: Instagram

Yaa Baby's death and police intervention

Yaa Baby, known in private life as Philipa Frimpong, passed away on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, while on a trip to the Yeji area in the Pru East of Bono Region.

GH Kobby, known as Hayford Boateng, allegedly returned to their vehicle to retrieve a firearm. Witnesses reported that the weapon was loaded in full view of others present. Before anyone could intervene, a gunshot rang out, fatally wounding Yaa Baby.

He reportedly rushed the lady to St. Mathias Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving.

The group had travelled to the community in Yeji after attending the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral rites before the unfortunate shooting incident happened.

Following the incident, GH Kobby, Obolo, and another gentleman travelling with them were arrested. The three were arraigned before the court and were remanded for two weeks. The other suspect, Michael Kabutey, and Obolo were released on June 24, 2025.

Obolo absent at GHKobby's Yaa Baby's funeral

Almost two weeks after his release, Yaa Baby was buried. The funeral held at Mount Hermon School Park at Apatrapa near Kumasi saw many thronging the venue to mourn the deceased, but Obolo was absent.

His absence could be understood from the fear for his life. He had indicated that after he was released on bail that he wished to attend his friend's funeral but was afraid that he might be attacked at the ceremony.

Watch the video of Obolo after his release from prison below:

Obolo dances as Yaa Baby gets buried

While some social media users empathised with him, the new video of Obolo having fun at a club has got many wondering.

In the video, the young man is seen dressed in black from his head downwards. He danced among some young ladies who shouted, "Justice for Obolo", a social media slogan which emerged from people who thought he was innocent of the crime and wanted him freed.

His dance moves to an amapiano song got the club-goers excited and brought up a lot of shouting in the arena.

Watch Obolo's dancing video below:

Reactions to Obolo dancing after Baby's funeral

The video of Obolo having fun despite the ordeal he went through and the fact that Yaa Baby was recently buried have not gone down well with a section of social media. YEN.com.gh gathered reactions below.

aben.a798 said:

"He will not advise himself and repent from unnecessary chilling ooo, he thinks people will fight for him in his next problem, where he moves around, there are many problems there, and he must quit and distance himself from those areas... Someone will find a problem for him p333 in those areas."

mavis.adu.73997 said:

"This guy should be in church now thanking God, but see where he is hmmmm."

Nana Kwadwo Safo Kantanka said:

"Just as we thought this tragedy would change Obolo and draw him closer to God, he is back to enjoyment 😁."

Hrh Bel said:

"It looks like that’s who obolo is….but he shouldn’t forget so soon."

Adjei Emmanuel said:

"Why is he celebrating like that? He should remember someone died in his presence. At least mourn with the family."

Yaa Baby's friends celebrate her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaa Baby's friends had celebrated her birthday posthumously.

The deceased would have turned 21 years old on July 8, 2025, exactly three days after her funeral was held.

Her friends shared their heartbreaking tributes and pain online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh