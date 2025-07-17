A purported ex-lover of imprisoned televangelist Agradaa, Mr Seth Otupri Ntim, popularly known as Nana Boadu, has been embroiled in a Gh¢14.5 million theft case involving the late John Kumah's widow, Apostle Lilian Kumah.

Agradaa’s Alleged Ex-Lover Lands in Court Over Alleged Gh¢14.5 Million Theft From Lilian Kumah

According to multiple reports, the US-based Ghanaian businessman is facing criminal charges for allegedly siphoning over GH¢14.5 million from two bank accounts belonging to Sontim Group Limited, a construction firm that received financial backing from the late Ejisu MP.

The late John Kumah's wife filed a lawsuit against Nana Boadu at the Dansoman Circuit Court for the alleged crime.

The businessman reportedly pled not guilty when he made his last court appearance before Judge Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit on July 2, 2025.

Following a request from his legal counsel, the court granted Mr Seth Opuri Ntim GH¢15 million bail with three sureties.

Reports indicate that two of the sureties must be public servants earning not less than GH¢10,000 per month, and the third must justify the bail with title deeds equivalent to the bond.

Seth Ntim's business ties with John Kumah

