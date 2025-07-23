Moesha Boduong sparked excitement on social media after new photos showed her looking healthy and radiant amid her battle with a stroke

The photos, shared days after Kennedy Agyapong’s wife, Mandy, had visited her, showed Moesha in vibrant outfits, seeming stronger than before

Moesha Boduong's new photos stirred relief and joy on social media, with fans offering words of encouragement and prayers to the socialite

Actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has sparked jubilation on social media after new photos showed her looking healthy and radiant.

Boduong has been battling a stroke for the past few years and raised alarm online after her condition was laid bare by billionaire businessman Kennedy Agyapong’s wife, Amanda, aka Mandy.

She paid a visit to Moesha on Friday, July 18, and shared a video that showed her feeding the actress like a baby.

She turned up with food to be shared with the actress, who had not been seen publicly for many months.

Moesha's feeble condition in the video sparked fear on social media as Ghanaians expressed concern over her seemingly slow rate of recovery.

The TikTok video of Mandy and Moesha is below.

Moesha Boduong bounces back in new photos

Days after the worrying visit, Moesha Boduong appeared fitter and healthier in new photos that surfaced on social media.

One photo showed her in a pretty, patterned green dress with a matching handbag and seated on a couch.

Another photo showed Moesha Boduong seated on a bed, wearing a red and white dress paired with a white necklace.

Her appearance in the images, which were in sharp contrast to Mandy Agyapong's video, stirred relief and widespread celebration.

The Instagram photos of Moesha Boduong are below.

Ghanaians react to Moesha Boduong’s new photos

Social media users shared their reactions to the new photos of Moesha Boduong that showed her looking healthier than before.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments from Ghanaians below.

mzzwinfred said:

"How I wish they had never updated the media about her health until she’s fully recovered 🥹❤️."

ewurabhenaakyere wrote:

"Naturally, she’s so pretty ☺️❤️."

yaagab2000 commented:

"I pray the balm of Gilead and healing for you. You will rise and walk in Jesus' name."

extranaturecare said:

"Eat nuts and seeds, avoid sugary drinks & foods, take herbal teas and use natural spices especially turmeric 🔥."

kwame_oboadie wrote:

"Sorry, God has no company. Recover and do your work."

adjoa__rose commented:

"Those in the comments section judging – if you can’t wish her well, is it by force?"

awuraamaasare90 said:

"On her sick bed, kraa, she looks beautiful ❤️."

Moesha Boduong goes cruising with Mandy Agyapong

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Boduong went on a car ride with her close friend, Amanda Agyapong.

The embattled socialite could not hide her excitement as they stepped out in town in Mandy’s luxurious vehicle.

While on the trip, they jammed along to Nigerian music superstar Ruger's hit single, Dior, from The Second Wave EP.

