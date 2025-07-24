Controversial social commentator Afia Schwarzenegger has stormed the streets in the US to dance joyfully to musician Mandem Yopic's Onyame Mmo

Her dance video is a reaction to NDC national executive Sammy Gyamfi's GH¢10 million lawsuit he filed against her

Many people took to the comment section to pledge their support for the mother of three amid her legal battles

US-based Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has proven to her fans that she was unbothered by the GH¢10 million lawsuit politician Sammy Gyamfi filed against her.

Sammy Gyamfi sues Afia Schwar GH¢10M, she looks unbothered as she dances in the street in the US. Image Credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger and @sammygyamfi_official

Afia Schwar dances amid lawsuit

Despite the serious legal battle ahead, Afia Schwarzenegger appeared to be dancing her way through it, unapologetic, unbothered, and full of faith.

The mother of three took to her social media pages to share a video of her dancing and singing to Ghanaian musician Mandem Yopic's Onyame Mmo.

She showed off her BBL figure as she turned and danced happily in the middle of a calm and lonely street.

In the caption of the Instagram video, Afia Schwar mentioned that she was not going to pay a dime of the GH¢10 million the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board was demanding in the lawsuit he filed against her.

"KILLER NTUA!!!!! FRI ME SO!!! #onyamekala #onyamehighlyinvolved #queenofcomedygh👑. #mrsboakyeduah❤️❤️❤️ #Godisthegreatest"

Reactions to Afia Schwar's dance video

Afia Schwar's dance video got many people laughing and wondering whether she was ever bothered at all by the lawsuit.

Others also talked about media personality Sefa Kayi's advice to Sammy Gyamfi from 2019 and how it was catching up to him now.

The reactions of netizens to Afia Schwar's dance video after being sued by Mr Gyamfi are below:

ballisticgreg said:

"Sammy Gyamfi paaaaaa. You want to sue someone aa Afia. You better send her some dollars for the publicity. I can’t stop laughing . Nobody sued you when you were suffering from verbal diarrhea and insulting everyone 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣."

nanaamaroyale said:

"🤣🤣🤣 Nipa b3n craaa nie, eiiiiii Afia!!!!"

i_am_goldyn said:

"He wants to collect Agraada dollars from you 😭🤣."

villas_boaz said:

"Obiaaa boa 😂😂😂😂. Killer ntua."

obaa_asantewa_ said:

"Don't mind him. Karma is catching up on him. Chairman General koraa he did some to him."

naadu_meals said:

"Haunty.. No one wears Leather in July heat in Newyork."

prisy_damsy said:

"The keyword is Fri me so 😂😂."

Sammy Gyamfi reportedly summoned

YEN.com.gh reported that Goldbod CEO and NDC national executive Sammy Gyamfi has allegedly been summoned to the Jubilee House following a viral video that captured him handing over dollar bills to Nana Agradaa.

According to sources, Mr Gyamfi was expected to meet with Chief of Staff Julius Debrah to explain the circumstances surrounding the cash gift. The meeting reportedly formed part of efforts to uphold President John Mahama’s recently announced Code of Conduct for party executives.

The video sparked public backlash, with many social media users criticising Mr Gyamfi for what they say is a clear breach of ethical expectations.

