Oseikrom Sikanii’s sister, Joycelyn Yaa Baby, tied the knot with her fiancé, Kelvin, in a lavish traditional wedding in Kumasi

The controversial rapper stole the spotlight in a bold red suit and luxury accessories, playing the vital role of ‘akonta’ (brother-in-law)

Their father, Sika Gari, also made headlines for his extravagant display, joyfully spraying money on the bride

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian rapper Oseikrom Sikanii’s sister has grabbed attention online after she got married in a lavish wedding ceremony that also saw a rich display of Ashanti culture.

Oseikrom Sikanii's sister Joycelyn gets married in a lavish ceremony held in Kumasi on Saturday, July 19, 2025. Image credit: @browneyecreatives, @bridal_team

Source: TikTok

Joycelyn Yaa Baby, the rapper’s sister, married her fiancé, Kelvin, in a beautiful traditional wedding held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Kumasi.

Videos from the wedding saw a rich display of Ashanti culture as the two families met for the nuptials.

The controversial rapper, known for flaunting massive amounts of wealth, showed up to support his sister on her big day.

He was spotted in a flashy red suit with an expensive gold watch on his wrist.

Oseikrom Sikanii went around to exchange greetings with the gathered family members as he played the important role of ‘akonta’ (brother-in-law).

Below is a TikTok video of Oseikrom Sikanii at his sister’s wedding.

Oseikrom Sikanii’s sister Joycelyn gets married

In several TikTok videos seen by YEN.com.gh, Joycelyn can be seen preparing for her big traditional wedding.

She and her bridesmaids bond together in a video celebrating the fact that she’s getting married.

Another video showed her with her mother spending a sombre moment together as they prepared to go to the ceremony.

Below are TikTok videos of Joycelyn before her wedding.

Oseikrom Sikanii’s father shines at daughter’s wedding

Aside from the rapper, Oseikrom Sikanii’s father also courted attention at the wedding with his extravagant behaviour.

Popularly known as Sika Gari, he has also flaunted his wealth on multiple occasions in the same manner as his famous son.

A wealthy businessman, it is widely believed that Oseikrom Sikanii’s flashy lifestyle is simply a carbon copy of his father’s.

Sika Gari showed off his nature during the wedding as he was spotted spraying money on his daughter.

Below are the TikTok videos from Oseikrom Sikanii’s sister’s wedding.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh