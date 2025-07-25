Oseikrom Sikanii’s father, Sika Gari, stole the spotlight at his daughter Joycelyn’s traditional wedding by spraying cash while dancing with her

The extravagant wedding, held on July 19, 2025, in Kumasi, featured a rich display of Asante culture, with the rapper performing his role as ‘akonta’ in support of his sister

Social media users praised the father’s bold gesture, with many commenting on the wealth on display and cracked jokes about their parents

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Oseikrom Sikanii’s father courted attention at his daughter’s recent wedding as he sprayed her with cash.

Oseikrom Sikanii's father sprays cash on his daughter during her wedding in Kumasi. Image credit: @djmanucho

Source: TikTok

The rapper’s sister, Joycelyn Yaa Baby, got married to her fiancé, Kelvin, in a beautiful traditional wedding held on Saturday, July 19, 2025.

The wedding was a lavish event that saw a rich display of Asante culture.

Oseikrom Sikanii was on hand to support his sister, who looked radiant in her beautiful traditional attire.

The rapper’s father, known as Sika Gari, stirred numerous reactions on social media after a video of him spraying cash on his sister surfaced online.

He took to the floor with his daughter, dancing to his son’s hit single, Twatis.

Sika Gari took things up a notch as he started spraying cash on his daughter in a moment that went viral online.

The TikTok video of the father-daughter dance is below.

Reactions to Oseikrom Sikanii’s father spraying cash

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video of Oseikrom Sikanii’s father spraying cash on his daughter at her wedding.

Hon.Humble_Amin 🇬🇭🥷❤️ said:

"Father wey dey support like this dier chale hard ooo🔥."

DEEP POCKET 🧑‍⚖️❤️❤️❤️ wrote:

"That’s why Oseikrom is always proud of his father 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Ernest Kyei commented:

"Our fathers didn’t try at all."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh