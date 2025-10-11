Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam George and Appiah Stadium have a unique friendship

The political commentator Appiah Stadium made the minister laugh at Engineer Atta Poku's mom's funeral

Some social media users and political analysts have commented on Sam George's reactions in a viral TikTok video

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam George, was recently seen at the final funeral rites of Mrs Elizabeth Agyemang, honouring the late Juaben Hemaa.

The sombre occasion brought together a host of prominent Ghanaian politicians and celebrities who gathered to support the family in their time of mourning.

Sam George and Appiah Stadium bond at n stitches Engineer Atta Poku's mom's funeral. Photo credit: @plus1tv.

Sam George connects with Appiah Stadium

During the event, Sam George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, was visibly excited as he reunited with renowned political commentator and viral sensation, Appiah Stadium.

Their interaction was lively and full of warmth, as Appiah Stadium leaned in to share an amusing remark with Sam George, prompting laughter from the MP and a playful shake of his head in response.

fyozoy_smith stated:

"I thought Appiah Stadium doesn't like Sam George oo 🤣🤣 he once said Sammy Gyamfi is not arrogant like Sam George."

Belindadorse stated:

"Appiah Stadium is even popular than the president 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Chairman Wontumi

"Hey Appiah, ignore Sam and come to my house tomorrow for a gold bar."

King stated:

"Adom aky3de3 yi obiaa ne nede3 ampa oo 😳. Cos ei."

MEOW stated:

"APPIAH stadium gets connections more than ECG 😅😅😅."

NHANHA YHAW PUNCHLINES

"Let the minister know that Assin Adiembra we need network please."

Sir Andrews stated:

Chief of staff for public affairs, Appiah Stadium

mr_owusu1661 stated:

"Appiah Stadium ne asum ka ay3s3 4&5 😂."

Appiah Stadium meets Osei Kwame Despite

Adding to the event's highlights, Appiah Stadium attracted significant attention on social media after encountering respected businessman Osei Kwame Despite.

This memorable moment unfolded at the funeral of the wife of former Kumasi Mayor, Nana Akwasi Agyemang Okumkom.

The charismatic Appiah Stadium couldn't hide his excitement when he spotted Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s sleek black luxury vehicle. He rushed towards the moving car, eager to catch the magnate's attention.

In a video captured by Plus1TV, Appiah Stadium was seen playfully hanging out of the vehicle, enthusiastically greeting the founder of the Despite Group of Companies. He offered a humorous yet profound piece of spiritual advice:

"Our lord Osei Kwame Despite. There is no heaven. Don't bother going there, for you've seen your heaven on this earth."

Otumfuo's Daughter makes a generous gesture

Another noteworthy moment featured Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, daughter of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who captured the audience's attention with her generous gesture.

Known by her stool name, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, she made a striking appearance at the funeral service for Mrs Elizabeth Agyewa Mensah, the beloved mother of Engineer Atta Poku.

The event took place on Thursday, 9 October 2025, in the Ashanti Region, drawing a large number of distinguished guests.

As Engineer Atta Poku gracefully danced the traditional Adowa with others, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh rose from her seat and showered him with several hundred Ghanaian cedis, offering her heartfelt sympathy to him and his family during their time of grief.

Mahama donates at Juaben Hemaa's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Appiah Stadium, who made a generous donation on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama at Engineer Atta Poku's funeral.

The political commentator Appiah Stadium announced in a viral video at the star-studded event.

Some social media users reacted to Appiah Stadium's video, which has gone viral on TikTok.

