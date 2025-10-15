Popular Ghanaian nurse Queen Yaa Franca has tragically passed away according to reports on TikTok

The famous TikToker was the only child of her parents who was eagerly waiting for her to become a professional nurse

Some social media users have commented on the old videos of Queen Yaa Franca which has gone viral online

Tragically, Ghanaian nurse and social media sensation Queen Yaa Franca has passed away, as confirmed by heartfelt tributes from her friends on TikTok.

Queen Yaa Franca was not just a dedicated health professional; she was also a vibrant presence on social media who inspired countless followers with her dynamic lifestyle and impeccable fashion sense.

10 beautiful photos of the late nurse and TikToker Queen Yaa Franca. Photo credit: @queenyaa131.

Source: TikTok

Known for her sartorial elegance, Queen Yaa Franca consistently wowed her audience with beautiful looks, showcasing her unique style at every event she attended.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a collection of photographs that highlight the fashionista's remarkable outfits and flawless makeup artistry, celebrating her life and legacy.

Queen Yaa Franca rocks a black jumpsuit

The late Queen Yaa Franca made a statement in a form-fitting black jumpsuit that elegantly accentuated her curves during her birthday celebration in July 2025.

She complemented her look with a chic side-parted curly hairstyle and bold, glamorous makeup that made her glow.

Later in the celebration, she changed into a stylish white long-sleeve top with intricate cut-outs, paired with eye-catching purple trousers, solidifying her status as a rising style influencer.

She was also spotted in a striking African print dress adorned with colourful beads for her birthday shoot.

This look drew admiration and numerous positive comments across TikTok, showcasing her ability to blend tradition with contemporary fashion.

The ensemble was completed with a chic blunt-cut hairstyle, expertly styled makeup, and perfectly defined eyebrows, epitomising her alluring presence.

The TikTok photo of the late Queen Yaa Franca is below:

Queen Yaa Franca exudes confidence in red gown

For another birthday shoot, the late Queen Yaa Franca embraced glamour in a captivating red bodycon gown.

She looked radiant in a Barbie-inspired hairstyle, and her glowing melanin skin was enhanced by flawless makeup.

The TikToker influencer turned heads with red rose-shaped earrings as she posed like a supermodel.

Another standout moment was her bold choice of a white short pleated suit dress, which she posed in beside her plush car a reflection of her chic and modern taste.

The TikTok photo of the late Queen Yaa Franca is below:

Queen Yaa Franca rocks an elegant ruched dress

The late Queen Yaa Franca stole the spotlight when she attended church in a sleeveless turtleneck ruched dress.

The former TikToker looked ethereal in beautiful braids and flaunted her natural face without makeup.

Her look was completed with a cute white handbag as she smiled gracefully for the cameras.

The TikTok photo of the late Queen Yaa Franca is below:

Queen Yaa Franca flaunts her nurse uniform

As a proud student of Assinman Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Queen Yaa Franca was often spotted in her official school uniform during lectures.

She followed the school’s dress code perfectly, wearing a simple pleated dress and neatly styled braids proving that fashion and professionalism can coexist.

In her brief but impactful life, Queen Yaa Franca left an indelible mark on those who admired her elegance, resilience and the joy she spread through her content.

The TikTok video of the late Queen Yaa Franca is below:

Ghanaian nurse Abena Natures Own passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Abena Natures Own, a Ghanaian nurse and businesswoman, who sadly died, leaving her husband and little boy behind.

The bereaved husband Kwaku penned down an emotional caption to pay tribute to his late lover and mother of his child.

The video sparked strong feelings on TikTok, with many Ghanaians praying against young kids dying too soon.

Source: YEN.com.gh